Bully Ray Says Tony Khan Should Have Explained Why He Vacated AEW Title, Compares Situation To Infamous ECW Event

On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed last night’s AEW Dynamite and in particular, Tony Khan’s decision to vacate the AEW World and Trios Titles without giving an explanation for why. Bully compared the situation to the 1995 situation in ECW involving Taz and Sabu. Highlights from his comments are below.

On how the casual fan may not have understood why the AEW World and Trios titles were vacated: “Why did Tony vacate the Heavyweight championship and why did he vacate the Trios championship? We know. I’m sure AEW fans who follow the product religiously know. But what about a casual AEW fan that might not be on social media? Don’t you think Tony should have mentioned something as to why he had to vacate these championships?”

On Paul Heyman being honest with fans during the 1995 Taz – Sabu issue: “Let me take you back to 1995. Let me take you back to Taz and Sabu and the night Sabu screwed over an entire company and Paul had to go to the ring and Taz had to come out of gimmick and Paul had to explain to the people in detail how Sabu screwed over ECW, the fans, how he screwed over Paul, how he screwed over Taz. I mean Taz had to come out of his gimmick. My point is, that’s giving every detail in the book. I would have liked to have heard just the smallest of reasons last night.”

On how Paul’s honesty with ECW fans making them loyal to the promotion: “Paul was very honest with his fanbase. Despite the fact that we can all make jokes until the day we die and Paul and being the greatest liar in the history of the world, he was very honest with his fanbase, and that’s why ECW fans were, one of the reasons why ECW fans were so loyal.”

