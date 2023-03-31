wrestling / News
Bully Ray vs. Thom Latimer Added To NWA 312
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a match between Bully Ray and Thom Latimer for NWA 312 next month. The event happens on April 7 at Studio One in Highland Park, IL. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship: Tyrus (c) vs. Chris Adonis
* NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. La Rosa Negra
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Cyon (c) vs. EC3
* NWA Women’s Television Championship Tournament Finals: Kenzie Page vs. TBD
* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Madi Wrenkowski & Missa Kate (c) vs. Pretty Empowered
* NWA World Tag Team Championship: La Rebellion (c) vs. Magnum Muscle
* NWA World Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Kerry Morton (c) vs. Joe Alonzo
* Bob Luce Memorial Battle Royale
* Bully Ray vs. Thom Latimer
Pre-Show
* NWA United States Tag Team Championship: Country Gentlemen (c) vs. Jax Dane & Blake Troop
* Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. Daisy Kill & Talos
Just announced for a sold out #NWA312! @bullyray5150 takes on @Thomas_Latimer_ I’m a special exhibition match!
This one is going to be 🔥🔥🔥
Don’t miss it on PPV with @FiteTV!! pic.twitter.com/4Ta6aV9qor
— NWA (@nwa) March 30, 2023
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Texted Dax Harwood During FTR Live Event, Says He Misses The Fans
- FTR with Dax Harwood LIVE Report: CM Punk Texts, Powerhouse Hobbs, Shawn Spears, Wardlow, Cash Wheeler
- Arn Anderson Remembers Tully Blanchard Ruining Andre The Giant’s Wine, Andre’s Reaction
- Multiple ‘Big Names’ Were Pitched To Face John Cena At WrestleMania 39