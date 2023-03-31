Bully Ray vs. Thom Latimer Added To NWA 312

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a match between Bully Ray and Thom Latimer for NWA 312 next month. The event happens on April 7 at Studio One in Highland Park, IL. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship: Tyrus (c) vs. Chris Adonis

* NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. La Rosa Negra

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Cyon (c) vs. EC3

* NWA Women’s Television Championship Tournament Finals: Kenzie Page vs. TBD

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Madi Wrenkowski & Missa Kate (c) vs. Pretty Empowered

* NWA World Tag Team Championship: La Rebellion (c) vs. Magnum Muscle

* NWA World Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Kerry Morton (c) vs. Joe Alonzo

* Bob Luce Memorial Battle Royale

* Bully Ray vs. Thom Latimer

Pre-Show

* NWA United States Tag Team Championship: Country Gentlemen (c) vs. Jax Dane & Blake Troop

* Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. Daisy Kill & Talos