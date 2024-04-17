– During last night’s edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca discussed WWE failing to lest out last Monday’s edition of Raw in Montreal, Quebec. BUlly Ray wondered if this was a sign of things to come. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on WWE failing to sell out Raw in Montreal: “Last night was the first night that WWE has not sold out. I always talk about the crack in the wall. It always starts with one crack. I always talk about the pop in the crowd. 20,000 people are popping every single night, but there comes that first night where 19,000 people popped. Do you think [Monday night was] a sign of things to come for WWE now maybe on the tail end of WrestleMania?”

On the show WWE put on last Monday: “Moving forward, [if] you’re gonna get the same type of ‘Raw’ that you got last night, is last night’s ‘Raw’ selling out over the next three months?”

According to WrestleTix, last night’s Raw sold over 11,800 tickets, with about 352 tickets left unsold.