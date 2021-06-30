Bunkhouse Brawl Added To MLW Battle Riot III

Major League Wrestling has announced a Bunkhouse brawl tag team match between The Von Erichs and Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & Kevin Ku) for MLW Battle Riot III. The event happens on July 10 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Ticket information: The event is sold out.

Since Tom Lawlor betrayed the Von Erichs at the 2019 Fusion on Thanksgiving, the three have been engulfed in a bitter war. Now, the stage is set for what could be the last dance between the Von Erichs and Tom Lawlor along with his hooligans.

A Bunkhouse Brawl is a stipulation bout with its roots in southern wrestling dating back decades. For years, Bunkhouse Brawls have been the final stage of vicious feuds. Wrestlers can use whatever they want as weapons are legal!

Just make sure to bring your cowboy boots, a durable pair of jeans and a 6-pack of whoop ass as that’s what it will take to win this wild southern stipulation match.

Will the Von Erichs unleash a reckoning on Tom Lawlor and Kevin Ku? Or will Tom Lawlor finally prove he is better than the two brothers he once called dear friends?

Find out July 10th as MLW presents the Battle Riot!

CARD

MAIN EVENT

40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:

Alex Hammerstone

King Muertes

Mads Krügger

Richard Holliday

TJP

Myron Reed

Gino Medina

Arez

Kevin Ku

Lee Moriarty

Gringo Loco

Zenshi

Caribbean Heavyweight Championship

Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes

Bunkhouse Brawl

Von Erichs vs. Team Filthy

Davey Richards vs. TJP

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

What does the winner get?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months – you just don’t know. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Battle Riot participants and additional matches will be announced in the days ahead at MLW.com.

MLW kicks off its new season July 10 in Philadelphia where the league will welcome back fans to the historic 2300 Arena.

