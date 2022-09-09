Bushwhackers’ Autobiography Moving Forward As Kickstarter Campaign Ends

The Bushwhackers’ upcoming autobiography is moving forward after a successful Kickstarter campaign. The campaign, which began last month, has come to an end with a total of $9,441 pledged which is over nine times the original $1,000 goal.

Campaign creator John Crowther, who is co-writing the book with the legendary tag team, wrote in an update on the campaign:

Wooaah! Yeeaahh! We did it! The Kickstarter pre-order campaign for The Bushwhackers: Blood, Sweat & Cheers is completed and it was a rousing success, at over 940% funded! Huge “thank yous” and head licks are in order to everyone who supported by ordering copies and/or sharing the campaign.

The book is described as follows: