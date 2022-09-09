wrestling / News
Bushwhackers’ Autobiography Moving Forward As Kickstarter Campaign Ends
The Bushwhackers’ upcoming autobiography is moving forward after a successful Kickstarter campaign. The campaign, which began last month, has come to an end with a total of $9,441 pledged which is over nine times the original $1,000 goal.
Campaign creator John Crowther, who is co-writing the book with the legendary tag team, wrote in an update on the campaign:
Wooaah! Yeeaahh! We did it! The Kickstarter pre-order campaign for The Bushwhackers: Blood, Sweat & Cheers is completed and it was a rousing success, at over 940% funded! Huge “thank yous” and head licks are in order to everyone who supported by ordering copies and/or sharing the campaign.
The book is described as follows:
In Blood, Sweat & Cheers, Bushwhacker Luke Williams and Bushwhacker Butch Miller lead you around the globe and through over 50 years of fun-filled and, sometimes, brutal adventures, both inside and out of professional wrestling’s “squared circle.” Read never-before-told stories of escapades they experienced and battles they fought, both individually and in all of their renowned personas – The New Zealand Kiwis, The Sheepherders and The Bushwhackers. Immerse yourself in the action-packed and humorous tales of two crazy, young Kiwis from New Zealand, who stomped their way to the top of sports entertainment — the WWE Hall of Fame!!
PLUS:
Early Years in New Zealand
The Pacific Rim
North American Invasion as The Kiwis
Stampede Wrestling with The Harts
The Sheepherders Debut in Portland
Hardcore Action in the NWA Territories
Barbed-wire and Blood in Puerto Rico
Jim Crockett Promotions
The WWF Comes Calling
The Bushwhackers Arrive
Hollywood Celebrities
The WWE Hall of Fame
