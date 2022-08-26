wrestling / News
Details Revealed For The Bushwhackers’ Autobiography
The Bushwhackers’ autobiography releases in November, and full details on the book have been announced. The book, titled The Bushwhackers: Blood, Sweat & Cheers, is set to release in November and is written by Luke Williams, Butch Miller & John Crowther. The book is being funded via a Kickstarter, and a press release Squared Circle Publishing & Bushwhacker Brand (per PWInsider has the full synopsis and more.
The 372-page book will feature quest passages or quotes from Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Terry Funk, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, Brian Knobbs, B. Brian Blair, Bobby Fulton, The Warlord, Typhoon, Steve Keirn, Gerald Brisco, and more, and it was revealed that “backers who pre-order through Kickstarter will have an opportunity to acquire rewards such as the “Sheepherder” cover, which will be limited to 50, numbered copies, autographed copies of the book, autographed Bushwhacker trading cards and video shout-outs from Bushwhacker Luke. There is also a retailer level, providing book stores and promoters the opportunity to purchase books at a wholesale rate.”
The book is described as follows:
In Blood, Sweat & Cheers, Bushwhacker Luke Williams and Bushwhacker Butch Miller lead you around the globe and through over 50 years of fun-filled and, sometimes, brutal adventures, both inside and out of professional wrestling’s “squared circle.” Read never-before-told stories of escapades they experienced and battles they fought, both individually and in all of their renowned personas – The New Zealand Kiwis, The Sheepherders and The Bushwhackers. Immerse yourself in the action-packed and humorous tales of two crazy, young Kiwis from New Zealand, who stomped their way to the top of sports entertainment — the WWE Hall of Fame!!
PLUS:
Early Years in New Zealand
The Pacific Rim
North American Invasion as The Kiwis
Stampede Wrestling with The Harts
The Sheepherders Debut in Portland
Hardcore Action in the NWA Territories
Barbed-wire and Blood in Puerto Rico
Jim Crockett Promotions
The WWF Comes Calling
The Bushwhackers Arrive
Hollywood Celebrities
The WWE Hall of Fame
