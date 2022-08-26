Details Revealed For The Bushwhackers’ Autobiography

The Bushwhackers’ autobiography releases in November, and full details on the book have been announced. The book, titled The Bushwhackers: Blood, Sweat & Cheers, is set to release in November and is written by Luke Williams, Butch Miller & John Crowther. The book is being funded via a Kickstarter, and a press release Squared Circle Publishing & Bushwhacker Brand (per PWInsider has the full synopsis and more.

The 372-page book will feature quest passages or quotes from Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Terry Funk, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, Brian Knobbs, B. Brian Blair, Bobby Fulton, The Warlord, Typhoon, Steve Keirn, Gerald Brisco, and more, and it was revealed that “backers who pre-order through Kickstarter will have an opportunity to acquire rewards such as the “Sheepherder” cover, which will be limited to 50, numbered copies, autographed copies of the book, autographed Bushwhacker trading cards and video shout-outs from Bushwhacker Luke. There is also a retailer level, providing book stores and promoters the opportunity to purchase books at a wholesale rate.”

The book is described as follows: