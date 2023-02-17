Busted Open Live Segment Set For Impact No Surrender

Impact Wrestling will host a live Busted Open Radio segment at No Surrender next Friday. On tonight’s episode of Impact, Santino Marella announced that Busted Open Radio host Dave LaGreca will host Busted Open Live as a way to allow Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer to ease the tensions that have been developing between them as of late.

Next week’s episode of Impact will see Dreamer and Bully have Beat The Clock challenge matches, with the winner set to speak first during the No Surrender summit.