Butch Reed Battling Health Issues After Suffering Two Heart Attacks This Year

It was recently revealed on Butch Reed’s Instagram account that the wrestling legend is currently battling health issues after already suffering two heart attacks this year.

“Prayers for @realbutchreed 2 massive heart attacks in 2021. He is fighting like the champion he is but still need as many prayers as possible.

Reed rose to stardom during the territory days and would go on to have memorable runs in Mid-South, WWE, and WCW as both a singles and tag team wrestler. He wrestled his last match on the independents back in 2011.

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Reed for a quick and full recovery.