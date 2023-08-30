Butterbean Says He Was Brought In As ‘Punishment’ Against Bart Gunn At WrestleMania 15

Butterbean famously knocked Brawl For All winner Bart Gunn out in short order at WrestleMania 15, and he says he was brought in as punishment for Gunn. The kickboxer appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet for a new interview and made the claim that he was brought in as punishment after Gunn defeated “Dr. Death” Steve Williams in an upset win. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On why he was brought in: “Bart, to my understanding, was supposed to lose to Dr. Death. And he didn’t, he knocked him out. So I was brought in as punishment. That’s the story I got behind the scenes.”

On what McMahon told him before the fight: “Vince just said ‘Bean, give it all you’ve got.’ I was like ‘Okay, I’ll do what I can do.’ I mean, that was easy, it was pretty easy. If he would’ve come out like brawling … I went back to my tough man days … I went back to just giving everything I’ve got, just go wide open. When you’re boxing, you have three minutes, you’ve got to pace yourself a little bit. People don’t realize how long three minutes is. One minute goes too quick. And he tried to box. Bad mistake.”

On his knockout punch: “The knockdown prior to the last one, he probably shouldn’t have let him, cause his eyes were going everywhere. He was standing, and he was out. It was a bad knockout. I was told he didn’t know which way he was walking for about two weeks.”