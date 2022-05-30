Byron Saxton Recalls Dusty Rhodes Offering Him a Commentary Spot in FCW

Byron Saxton’s start on commentary came in FCW, and Saxton recalled being offered the spot by Dusty Rhodes. During his conversation with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Saxton talked about his early experiences in WWE and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On trying out for Tough Enough: “They flew us out to Venice Beach, California. I actually did it half-blind, because at the time I was wearing contacts and for whatever reason, my eyes were messed up … I guess I had a slight infection in the eye, and so I had the masterful idea of going, ‘Okay, since I know, like, my eye is going to be infected with this contact, I’m going to wear one contact per day, so if I make it to the second day of the tryout, at least I got one good eye’.”

On getting his commentary show in FW: “That was Dusty Rhodes. Dusty approached me and he was like, ‘Hey baby, we want to have you do commentary. We’re going to have you do commentary, we’re going to have you manage a little bit, but I want you to really hone your craft behind the microphone, if you will.’”