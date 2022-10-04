wrestling / News
Byron Saxton Subbing for Vic Joseph on Tonight’s WWE NXT
– WWE broadcaster Wade Barrett announced on Twitter last night that Byron Saxton will be joining him on commentary for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT. It appears Saxton will be filling in for Vic Joseph since Joseph was recently married to McKenzie Mitchell over the weekend.
Barrett wrote on his Twitter, “WHAAAAT?!? @ByronSaxton is coming to #WWENXT tomorrow night?? It’s been a while, Sax-man.” Byron Saxton later responded, “I’m afraid I’ve got some GOOD NEWS! See ya tomorrow Wade! #WWENXT”
Tonight’s WWE NXT returns to the live broadcast format tonight on USA Network. The show starts at 8:00 pm EST.
WHAAAAT?!? @ByronSaxton is coming to #WWENXT tomorrow night??
It’s been a while, Sax-man.. pic.twitter.com/mDwUbLDZLM
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) October 4, 2022
I’m afraid I’ve got some GOOD NEWS! See ya tomorrow Wade! #WWENXT 😃😃 https://t.co/0lJIy2ZLGF
— Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) October 4, 2022
