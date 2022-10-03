wrestling / News
NXT’s Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell Get Married
October 2, 2022 | Posted by
Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell have tied the knot, with the NXT couple getting married over the weekend. Mitchell posted to her Instagram account to announce that the two got married in Italy on Friday.
The two got engaged back in November. On behalf 411, congratulations to the happy couple.
