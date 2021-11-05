McKenzie Mitchell, Vic Joseph Announce Engagement

Two of WWE NXT’s personalities are getting engaged in McKenzie Mitchell and Vic Joseph. Mitchell announced on Instagram on Friday that the couple have gotten engaged, with WWE promoting the announcement on WWE.com.

NXT announcers McKenzie Mitchell and Vic Joseph are officially engaged! Mitchell shared the news with an Instagram post Thursday night that sparked an outpouring of support from the WWE Universe. Recently, Mitchell memorably was a bridesmaid for the InDex wedding and is now set for her own NXT-inspired nuptials. Congratulations to the happy couple!

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple.