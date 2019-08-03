Cain Velasquez, The Young Bucks, and Sammy Guevara Arrive in Mexico City for TripleMania XVII

– Azteca Deportes released a video clip of Cain Velasquez meeting excited fans in Mexico ahead of tonight’s AAA TripleMania XVII event. The former UFC heavyweight champion is set to make his pro wrestling debut later tonight.

The Young Bucks have also arrived in Mexico City for the card. AEW released a clip of after they arrived, which you can see below. The Bucks will team up with Kenny Omega against Laredo Kid, Pentagón Jr., and Fénix. Also, AEW’s Sammy Guevara, who is also wrestling on the card, has arrived to Mexico City as well.

The Young Bucks have arrived in Mexico City for @luchalibreaaa’s #TriplemaniaXXVII tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/5ttX564Gjb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 3, 2019

The event will stream live on AAA’s Twitch channel. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s event:

* Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Blue Demon Jr. – Hair vs. Mask

* Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr. & Laredo Kid & Rey Fenix.

* Cain Velasquez & Cody & Psycho Clown vs. Texano Jr. & Taurus & a mystery partner

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Faby Apache, vs. Lady Shani vs. Keyra vs. La Hiedra vs. Chik Tormenta.

* Hijo del Vikingo & Myzteziz Jr. & Golden Magic vs. Tito Santana & Mocho Coto Jr. & Carta Brava Jr. vs. Pimpinela & Maximo & Mamba

* Scarlett Bordeauxx vs. Lady Maravilla

* Nino Hamrguesa Big Mami vs. Samy Guevara

* Villano III Jr. vs. Australian Suicida Vanilla

* Battle Royal