Cain Velasquez Reportedly Signs Multi-Year Deal With WWE
October 11, 2019 | Posted by
– ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reports that Cain Velasquez has signed a lucrative multi-year deal with WWE.
WWE announced on Friday that Velasquez would face Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel on Oct. 31.
Velasquez made his WWE debut last Friday, showing up on SmackDown to confront Lesnar. WWE and Cain reportedly had yet to reach an agreement at the time of Cain’s appearance. Velasquez has also notified UFC of his decision to retire.
