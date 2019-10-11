wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez, Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman Added To WWE Crown Jewel
– It’s official. During today’s press conference in Las Vegas, WWE officially announced Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman for WWE Crown Jewel on Oct. 31.
From WWE:
The WWE Universe was left in utter shock when Brock Lesnar hit a sudden F-5 to defeat Kofi Kingston in less than 10 seconds to capture the WWE Championship on the premiere of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Before anyone could catch their breathe, however, Rey Mysterio’s music suddenly blared through the arena. The Master of the 619, who was decimated alongside his son by Lesnar on Monday, hit the scene sporting a sling on his arm, but he didn’t come alone. Rey had considerable backup in the way of Lesnar’s former MMA rival Cain Velasquez.
Stepping between the ropes, Cain absolutely unloaded on The Beast, dropping him with a double-leg takedown and landing several stiff strikes. The ambush caused Lesnar to retreat, and the new WWE Champion looked as if he had just seen a ghost.
As a result of the incident, WWE made the monumental announcement four days later that Lesnar will once again step into the ring against Velasquez at the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view.
Lesnar’s attack on Mysterio and his son has made the coming contest extremely personal for Velasquez, who has pledged to make his opponent relive the nightmare of their past showdown. Each and every time The Beast has looked in the mirror for the past nine years, he’s had to see the scar that Velasquez gave him when Velasquez defeated him for the UFC Heavyweight Championship. The return bout is an opportunity for Lesnar to finally right that wrong.
The world is about to find out if Braun Strowman will experience the full fury or if Tyson Fury will Get These Hands when the Superstar battles the boxer at WWE Crown Jewel.
Following a highly publicized confrontation with Strowman on the FOX premiere of Friday Night SmackDown, the always unpredictable Fury was offered an open mic during an appearance on Monday Night Raw. However, Fury’s demands for an apology quickly led to fighting words with The Monster Among Men and then to an actual fight in which Strowman and the undefeated lineal heavyweight boxing champion battled their way through a sea of security guards and Superstars to trade fists.
In the aftermath, Strowman pledged that Fury would “Get These Hands” during a brief backstage interview. Strowman immediately followed up by charging back into the ring to continue the fight with Fury as Raw went to black.
Then, prior to SmackDown the following Friday, WWE made the blockbuster announcement that Strowman will indeed go head-to-head with Fury when WWE returns to Riyadh at Crown Jewel.
The only other match announced for WWE Crown Jewel is a five vs five bout pitting Team Hogan against Team Flair. Seth Rollins and Rusev (Team Hogan) and Randy Orton and Baron Corbin (Team Flair) are the announced participants thus far.
