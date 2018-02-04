 

Don Callis and Scott D’Amore Discuss the Changes to Impact Wrestling, the Company’s Plans for 2018, and the New Deal With Twitch

February 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Thomas Feaheny recently interviewed Impact Wrestling executives Don Callis and Scott D’Amore on the changes being made to the company in 2018. Below are some highlights and a YouTube video for the full interview.

D’Amore on Austin Aries becoming champion: “He has a long and storied history with this company and having him come back is great, he is a world class talent the fan base is excited. It is almost a home coming for him.”

Don Callis on Jeremy Borash’s exit from Impact and move to WWE: “I think Jeremy has been a great employee for Impact Wrestling. A lot of his contribution has not been in front of the camera. There is a plan for the commentary team in place and it really hasn’t changed.”

D’Amore’s thoughts on the Twitch deal: “We will put on an event each month from different venues, different places that will be a Twitch exclusive. For now I see it as three PPVs this year, but it could grow going forward.”

Don Callis on the opening month in 2018 for the company: “It has been a lot of fun, we have some amazing talent we are working with and we have a lot of plans and changes that will take place as time moves on.”

