Don Callis and Scott D’Amore Discuss the Changes to Impact Wrestling, the Company’s Plans for 2018, and the New Deal With Twitch

– Thomas Feaheny recently interviewed Impact Wrestling executives Don Callis and Scott D’Amore on the changes being made to the company in 2018. Below are some highlights and a YouTube video for the full interview.

D’Amore on Austin Aries becoming champion: “He has a long and storied history with this company and having him come back is great, he is a world class talent the fan base is excited. It is almost a home coming for him.”

Don Callis on Jeremy Borash’s exit from Impact and move to WWE: “I think Jeremy has been a great employee for Impact Wrestling. A lot of his contribution has not been in front of the camera. There is a plan for the commentary team in place and it really hasn’t changed.”

D’Amore’s thoughts on the Twitch deal: “We will put on an event each month from different venues, different places that will be a Twitch exclusive. For now I see it as three PPVs this year, but it could grow going forward.”

Don Callis on the opening month in 2018 for the company: “It has been a lot of fun, we have some amazing talent we are working with and we have a lot of plans and changes that will take place as time moves on.”