Cameron Grimes Believes Bron Breakker Has More Opportunities Than Him In WWE

During an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Cameron Grimes explaind why he feels as though Bron Breakker has more opportunities in WWE than he does even in defeat. Grimes also comment his NXT North American Championship reign. Check out the highlights below:

On Bron Breakker having options: “People that have followed my story know that the stakes couldn’t be higher here for me. Unfortunately, Bron doesn’t know any better. He doesn’t see it like that. He’s incredible, but he is also a guy that has backup plans. Bron has options. As soon as he loses that NXT title, they’ll bring him up to Raw or SmackDown. For me, it’s different.

On his NXT North American Championship reign: “We talked before about how I dedicated my North American title match at Stand & Deliver for my father. I’m still carrying those dreams. I always told him I’d be a champion in WWE. I was only champ for 65 days. That wasn’t enough. Sadly, Melo just had my number. He deserves to be the North American Champion. That’s when I realized, if I am as good as I think I am, I should challenge for the NXT title. Bron thinks I have nothing to lose, but that’s not true. Even if it’s a match when we’re touring in Cocoa or Largo, I don’t want to lose. This is the main event on USA for the Great American Bash, so I have everything to lose and a lot to gain.”