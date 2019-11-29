Cameron On Not Being Told Why She Was Released From WWE, Going to NXT

– Former WWE wrestler Cameron spoke with Hannibal TV and discussed her 2016 WWE release and more. You can check out highlights and the video below. Cameron said she wasn’t told why she was being let go, but believes it was because she showed support for Ryback during his contract dispute with WWE.

On if she was told why she was being released: “You know, they never gave me a reason [but] I can kind of put my finger on why. You know, when the whole Ryback thing happened. And at the time too I wasn’t doing anything, so it just gave them — it was like a perfect moment, like [if] you’re not doing something and you make a little bit of controversy, it’s an easy way for them to be like, ‘Oh, it’s time to let you go.'”

On how she feels about her release: “But you know what, I’m not mad about it. Because I did everything that I could possibly do. I gave up my spot on the main roster to go back [to NXT] and be better, to be a force to reckon with, and to really hone my craft. So like, taking a step down, most people wouldn’t just do that, give up their spot on the main roster to go back down to NXT. I mean, I only had trained for three months, and was called up on the road. So it’s like, what do you really expect? Do you think I can be a key component in the ring with three months of training? No, it’s not going to happen. So you know what, I’m not mad about it. Because I feel like everything in life happens for us, not to us.”

