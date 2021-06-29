Canyon Ceman Reportedly Still With WWE Following Release Rumors

– Dave Meltzer and F4WOnline.com initially reported that WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development, Canyon Ceman, was released from WWE, and rumors started circulating that Ceman was gone from the company. However, Meltzer later posted to his personal Twitter that Ceman was still with the company and said it was a “crazy story.”

Following the initial report, WWE later confirmed that it was inaccurate, and Ceman was still employed with WWE. Details are scant on what sparked the talk of Ceman’s departure. However, there have been a number of major cuts behind the scenes and at the corporate level within WWE in recent months; along with a great deal of roster cuts.

Additionally, PWInsider is also reporting that Ceman is still with WWE and sources from the company are stating that reports of his exit are “100% incorrect.”

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp there had been rumors circulating within WWE and wrestling circules for the last two days that Ceman was let go. Sources reportedly did not respond in the negative until today.

Earlier this morning, former WWE trainer Dr. Tom Prichard posted on Twitter, “Sometimes it doesn’t take much to make my day. A little bird text me some interesting news this morning. I find it true more and more that NO ONE escapes Karma. Good luck in your future endeavors a$$hole…”

Prichard has been outspoken over his past issues with Canyon Ceman. It’s speculated that Prichard was referring to Ceman with this tweet earlier today. However, those suspicions of Ceman being released appear to have been debunked for the moment.

Ceman, a former pro beach volleyball player, first joined WWE in early 2012 as the Senior Director of Talent Development before later becoming VP during his time there. He was also the Chief Financial Officer of the Association of Volleyball Professionals before the organization was shuttered in 2010.

