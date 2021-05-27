WWE Studios Head Exits in Layoffs, Details on All-Hands Meeting

More details are emerging from the deep layoffs in WWE over the week, which reportedly have included the head of WWE Studios. According to Wrestlenomics, Susan Levison was let go from the company as part of the layoffs. She was the Senior Vice President and Head of WWE Studios, and had been with the company since March of 2019. During her tenure she was an executive producer on WWE’s Netflix film The Main Event as well as the WWE Legends Biography specials, The Big Show Show, WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, and the upcoming Rumble that releases next January.

In total, at least 60 people have been laid off in the company according to the site this week. As has been noted, WWE felt there were redundancies across the three departments being merged in Advanced Media Group, TV, and WWE Studios. Those departments will be consolidated under a new WWE Media department that will be headed by Kevin Dunn.

As was noted, an all-hands meeting was held on Wednesday to address the layoffs. Nick Khan and Kristina Salen led the call, with Wrestlenomics noting that Kevin Dunn briefly spoke at the meeting to explain how the consolidation will work. None of the trio of Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Paul Levesque spoke during the meeting.

According to the outlet, Khan gave some encouraging words for the employees and at one point he got emotional relaying a story about a young woman who commuted for four hours from work to college, which was apparently an example of the strong work ethic that employees might emulate.

WWE employees will return to WWE Headquarters in Stamford on July 6th and according to Wrestlenomics workers aren’t required to be vaccinated, though non-vaccinated employees will have to wear masks on an honor system.