Cappuccino Jones Recalls Being Recruited For WWE ID Program

Cappuccino Jones was one of the early members of the WWE ID program, and he recently recalled being recruited for the program. Jones, who was part of the debut episode of WWE EVOLVE, spoke with Grind City Wrestling and talked about joining the program. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On how he was recruited into WWE ID: “I did a Gabe Sapolsky seminar. He does these seminars all over the country, and he did one for the first time in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which is where I live, and this was about August of 2023, and I jumped straight on it. I was only a year in at the time, and I knew it was a big opportunity. I didn’t really expect anything to come out of it. I was just coming with the mindset to learn and get in front of someone, and I ended up just staying in touch with Gabe. He saw a lot of potential in me, so I stayed in touch with him. I would send him matches, he would give me advice, and then lo and behold, just randomly on a random day, he hits me up and tells me about WWE ID. I was like, woah, this is insane.”

On joining the program: “I’m just thankful for WWE, for this opportunity. Not only for me, I mean for me specifically, there’s a lot of indie wrestlers who spend years building up their name and a reputation, rightfully so, wrestling all over the country, out the country. I’ve only been wrestling for two years, and I still did the drives, still doing the drives, still set up rings, all that stuff, but I feel like WWE ID is really cool because it’s another pathway for people who don’t have the popularity yet, who don’t have that stature yet, to get on these bigger cards, to get their name out there. So I’m just forever grateful that they took a chance on a guy like me because no one knew I was, essentially, outside of my little bubble. Like you said, you just started seeing Cappuccino Jones everywhere. I hear that all the time. People are like, ‘No offense, I had no idea who you were.’ I’m like, ‘None taken. I wouldn’t either.'”