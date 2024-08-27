wrestling / News
Cara Noir Makes Return At PROGRESS Chapter 170
Cara Noir returned to PROGRESS at the promotion’s Chapter 170: Wrestling Never Sleeps event. Noir made his first appearance since April of 2023 at Monday morning’s show. Noir came out after Luke Jacobs successfully defended the PROGRESS World Championship against Kid Lykos.
Noir came out to the ring and confronted both Jacobs and KENTA. You can see a clip and pics below:
WTF!!!??? CARA NOIR IS FUCKING BACK!!!! #WrestlingNeverSleeps @ThisIs_Progress pic.twitter.com/f1H0C4Rn7h
— The FiveMarks (@FiveMarksPod) August 26, 2024
But that is STILL NOT ALL.
THE MOTHER FUCKING BLACK SWAN IS BACK!!
We were not sure we would ever see this day but CARA NOIR IS BACK IN THE ELECTRIC BALLROOM #WELCOMEHOME#WrestlingNeverSleeps pic.twitter.com/riCdjSZWRe
— Jessica 🌈🏳️⚧️ (@jrg1990) August 26, 2024