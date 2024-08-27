wrestling / News

Cara Noir Makes Return At PROGRESS Chapter 170

August 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PROGRESS Chapter 170 Image Credit: PROGRESS

Cara Noir returned to PROGRESS at the promotion’s Chapter 170: Wrestling Never Sleeps event. Noir made his first appearance since April of 2023 at Monday morning’s show. Noir came out after Luke Jacobs successfully defended the PROGRESS World Championship against Kid Lykos.

Noir came out to the ring and confronted both Jacobs and KENTA. You can see a clip and pics below:

