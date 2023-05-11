Cara Noir Suffered Multiple Fractures At PROGRESS Show Last Month

Cara Noir is out of action with multiple fractures suffered during his match at PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 151 in April. Noir posted to Twitter on Wednesday and revealed that he suffered three fractures in his steel cage match against Spike Trivet at the April 23rd show, writing:

PROGRESS also posted about the injury, as you can see below. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Noir for a quick and full recovery.

18 days post cage match – I finally have a diagnosis. Turns out I wrestled for 20 min on 3 fractures. 🩺 🩻 intra articular fracture to the cuboid

🩻chip on the calcaneus

🩻chip on the navicular ➕a spot of traumatic arthritis on the talus & ligament damage. Thanks NHS 🙄 pic.twitter.com/sqdR1M6R21 — Cara Noir カーラ・ノワール (@CaraNoirPW) May 10, 2023