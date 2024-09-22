wrestling / News
Cara Noir vs. KENTA Defy World Title Bout Scheduled for PROGRESS Chapter 172
September 22, 2024 | Posted by
– PROGRESS Wrestling announced that KENTA has challenged Cara Noir to a Defy World Championship match at PROGRESS Chapter 172: Werewolves of London. The match is now officially scheduled for the upcoming event, which will be held on October 27 at The Electric Ballroom in Camden, London. You can see the match announcement below:
