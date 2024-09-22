wrestling / News

Cara Noir vs. KENTA Defy World Title Bout Scheduled for PROGRESS Chapter 172

September 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
DEFY Wrestling Cara Noir vs KENTA Image Credit: Progress Wrestling

– PROGRESS Wrestling announced that KENTA has challenged Cara Noir to a Defy World Championship match at PROGRESS Chapter 172: Werewolves of London. The match is now officially scheduled for the upcoming event, which will be held on October 27 at The Electric Ballroom in Camden, London. You can see the match announcement below:

