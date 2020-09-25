Card For Pro Wrestling NOAH N-1 Victory Night Six

Pro Wrestling NOAH’s sixth night of their N-1 Victory tour takes place tomorrow night in Niigata, Japan. The lineup for the event is as follows:

* A Block Match: Go Shiozaki vs. Masa Kitamiya

* B Block Match: Naomichi Marufuji vs. Shuhei Taniguchi

* Atsushi Kotoge, Daisuke Harada and ‘X’ vs. HAYATA, Kinya Okada and Yoshinari Ogawa

* A Block Match: Masaaki Mochizuki vs. Manabu Soya

* Haoh and Kenoh vs. Kaito Kiyomiya and Kotaro Suzuki

* B Block Match: Katsuhiko Nakajima vs. Yoshiki Inamura

* Hajime Ohara, Seiki Yoshioka and YO-HEY vs. Kaz Hayashi, NOSAWA Rongai and Takashi Sugiura