Card For Pro Wrestling NOAH N-1 Victory Night Six

September 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pro Wrestling NOAH N-1 Victory

Pro Wrestling NOAH’s sixth night of their N-1 Victory tour takes place tomorrow night in Niigata, Japan. The lineup for the event is as follows:

* A Block Match: Go Shiozaki vs. Masa Kitamiya
* B Block Match: Naomichi Marufuji vs. Shuhei Taniguchi
* Atsushi Kotoge, Daisuke Harada and ‘X’ vs. HAYATA, Kinya Okada and Yoshinari Ogawa
* A Block Match: Masaaki Mochizuki vs. Manabu Soya
* Haoh and Kenoh vs. Kaito Kiyomiya and Kotaro Suzuki
* B Block Match: Katsuhiko Nakajima vs. Yoshiki Inamura
* Hajime Ohara, Seiki Yoshioka and YO-HEY vs. Kaz Hayashi, NOSAWA Rongai and Takashi Sugiura

