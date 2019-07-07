wrestling / News
Card For Today’s PWX Show: Jushin Liger, Rocky Romero, More
July 7, 2019 | Posted by
– PWX is set to present their latest show, Legend, from Charlotte on Sunday featuring Jushin Liger and more. You can see the card below for the show:
* Roppongi 3k vs Tracer X & Drew Adler
* John Skyler, Ethan Case, & Jushin Liger vs REVOLT! (Caleb Konley, Zane Riley, & Man Scout Jake Manning)
* 4-Way Number One Contender Match: Brian Pillman Jr. vs Darius Lockhart vs Mason Myles vs Sir Rios Badu
* PWX iTV Championship Match: Saieve Al Sabah(c) vs Billy Brash
* Savannah Evans vs Lindsay Snow
* PWX World Heavyweight Championship Match:Jason Cade vs Slim J(c)
* Rocky Romero vs Harlem Bravado
More Trending Stories
- Gabe Sapolsky Disappointed by Kenny Omega ‘Blood Money’ Comments on WWE Network Airing EVOLVE Opposite AEW Fight for the Fallen
- Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Have Reportedly Signed New Five-Year Deals, WWE Not Looking to Lose Talent in ‘War’ With AEW
- Sean Waltman Recalls His 1994 Match With Bret Hart, Hart Trying to Get Him Over, It Being His Favorite Match
- Batista Explains Why He Won’t Return to the Ring, Why Retirement Match Had To Be Against Triple H