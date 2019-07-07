Card For Today’s PWX Show: Jushin Liger, Rocky Romero, More

– PWX is set to present their latest show, Legend, from Charlotte on Sunday featuring Jushin Liger and more. You can see the card below for the show:

* Roppongi 3k vs Tracer X & Drew Adler

* John Skyler, Ethan Case, & Jushin Liger vs REVOLT! (Caleb Konley, Zane Riley, & Man Scout Jake Manning)

* 4-Way Number One Contender Match: Brian Pillman Jr. vs Darius Lockhart vs Mason Myles vs Sir Rios Badu

* PWX iTV Championship Match: Saieve Al Sabah(c) vs Billy Brash

* Savannah Evans vs Lindsay Snow

* PWX World Heavyweight Championship Match:Jason Cade vs Slim J(c)

* Rocky Romero vs Harlem Bravado