wrestling / News

Card For Tonight’s TNA Genesis

January 19, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Genesis WT Image Credit: TNA

TNA Genesis airs tonight live on PPV, and the final card is online. You can see the lineup below for the show:

* TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry
* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. The Rascalz
* TNA Knockouts Championship Clockwork Orange Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Rosemary
* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose vs. Ace Austin
* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: Spitfire vs. Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance
* I Quit Match: Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana
* Tessa Blanchard vs. Jordynne Grace
* Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young & Steve Maclin

Countdown To TNA Genesis

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Genesis, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading