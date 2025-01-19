wrestling / News
Card For Tonight’s TNA Genesis

TNA Genesis airs tonight live on PPV, and the final card is online. You can see the lineup below for the show:
* TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry
* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. The Rascalz
* TNA Knockouts Championship Clockwork Orange Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Rosemary
* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose vs. Ace Austin
* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: Spitfire vs. Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance
* I Quit Match: Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana
* Tessa Blanchard vs. Jordynne Grace
* Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young & Steve Maclin
Countdown To TNA Genesis
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater