Card For Tonight’s TNA Genesis

TNA Genesis airs tonight live on PPV, and the final card is online. You can see the lineup below for the show:

* TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. The Rascalz

* TNA Knockouts Championship Clockwork Orange Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Rosemary

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose vs. Ace Austin

* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: Spitfire vs. Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance

* I Quit Match: Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Jordynne Grace

* Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young & Steve Maclin

Countdown To TNA Genesis

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater