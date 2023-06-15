Carlito Allegedly Told Promoter He Has Signed With WWE

Carlito made a surprise appearance at WWE Backlash last month and if the rumors are true, he could be showing up more often. In today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that Carlito allegedly told an independent promoter that he had signed with the company.

Dave Meltzer reported that according to Canadian promoter Devon Nicholson, the former Intercontinental Champion called to inform him he would be backing out of a July 15 event. Carlito noted that his joining WWE was the reason why.