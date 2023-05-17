Carlito Loved Making WWE Return At Backlash, Was Surprised It Didn’t Get Leaked

Carlito had a lot of fun in his WWE return at Backlash in Puerto Rico, and he recently revealed the steps he took to make sure it didn’t get out beforehand. The WWE alumnus made his return in the Street Fight between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest, and he talked about it on Busted Open Radio. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On making his return at Backlash: “It was great, man. It was good, and it was something that they’ve wanted for a long time. It was cool that the secret didn’t get out. I was surprised. I kept thinking, ‘Someone’s gonna leak it at some point,’ but nothing ever came of it so they did not expect that at all that night.”

On how they kept it from leaking out: “I braided my hair and put a beanie on and wore a hoodie. We got in the night before actually and I just went straight to my room. Then the next day people started recognizing me, but word didn’t get out.”