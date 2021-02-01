Carlito, Christian, Kane & More Appear During Men’s Royal Rumble

After several near-returns, Carlito finally made his return to WWE with an appearance in the men’s Royal Rumble as one of the surprise entrants. The elder Colon son made his first WWE apperance since 2010 during the Rumble match, appearing at #8. He was eliminated early on by Elias.

Also making surprise appearances in the rumble were Christian — who made it to the final five — along with Kane and The Hurricane. NXT’s Damian Priest also made his Royal Rumble debut, appearing at #14 and eliminating four men before being eliminated by Bobby Lashley.

Our full review of the PPV from Scott Slimmer is here.