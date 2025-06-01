– PWInsider has an update on another veteran WWE Superstar exiting the company. Hot off the heels of R-Truth leaving due to WWE not renewing his deal, Carlito is reportedly exiting WWE. PWInsider notes that Carlito’s current contract is not being renewed once it expires, and he will be leaving the promotion.

As noted, the 46-year-old former WWE Intercontinental and United States Champion was in action at last night’s WWC Summer Madness show in Puerto Rico, and he won the WWC Puerto Rico Title.

Carlito signed to return to WWE two years ago in 2023, initially joining the LWO after assisting the group and Bad Bunny at WWE Backlash 2023. He later defected and joined The Judgment Day. He last wrestled on WWE TV on the April 18 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, competing in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.