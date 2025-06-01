Carlito Captures WWC Puerto Rico Title At Summer Madness

Carlito is the new WWC Puerto Rico Champion, winning the title at the company’s Summer Madness show on Saturday. As you can see below, Carlito defeated Ray Gonzalez to capture the title at the Puerto Rico promotion’s Summer Madness show.

This marks Carlito’s second run with the championship; he previously held the title for 83 days back in 2014. Gonzalez’s reign, his sixth, ends after 86 days. He won the title from Tony Leyenda on March 1st.