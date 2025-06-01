wrestling / News
Carlito Captures WWC Puerto Rico Title At Summer Madness
June 1, 2025 | Posted by
Carlito is the new WWC Puerto Rico Champion, winning the title at the company’s Summer Madness show on Saturday. As you can see below, Carlito defeated Ray Gonzalez to capture the title at the Puerto Rico promotion’s Summer Madness show.
This marks Carlito’s second run with the championship; he previously held the title for 83 days back in 2014. Gonzalez’s reign, his sixth, ends after 86 days. He won the title from Tony Leyenda on March 1st.
Carlito is the new WWC Puerto Rican Champion 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/L3vdekLRs7
— The Ringside Roster- Wrestling News & Rumors (@RingsideRoster) June 1, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Note on Backstage Reactions To WWE Evolution Return Announcement
- Chris Jericho Reveals That Sabu Proposed a Match for the Jericho Cruise, Wanted To Jump Off the Boat
- Bill Eadie Reflects on Wearing Face Paint in Demolition, Working With British Bulldogs
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Being Nearly Fired By Eric Bischoff Over WCW Production Error