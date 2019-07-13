WWE News: Carmella and R-Truth Set For MTV Show, NXT Talent On Breakout Tournament, Stuber Expected To Get $8 Million

– Carmella and R-Truth will appear on MTV’s Wild and Out tomorrow at 7:30 PM.

– WWE has posted a video of NXT wrestlers Tino Sabbatelli and Dio Maddin discussing the NXT Breakout tournament. The tournament is happening right nwo and includes recently signed NXT names like Shane Strickland and Garza Jr. Sabbatelli didn’t seem interested in the clip, while Maddin is ready to show what he can do.

– According to Box Office Mojo, Dave Bautista’s new film Stuber made $3 million yesterday and is projected to make around $8 million for the weekend. It opened on Friday and also stars Kumail Nanjiani.