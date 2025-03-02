Carmella Joins Big Event New York as an Exclusive Client

– The Big Event owner Tom Unger announced that former WWE Superstar and Women’s Champion Leah Van Dale, aka Carmella, has signed on with The Big event as an exclusive client. More details are available below:

“YES!!!!! BIGEVENTNY is thrilled to announce our newest Exclusive Client: Leah Van Dale AKA Carmella!. We are very excited to add her to our exclusive family! #BIGEVENTGETSBIGGER For autograph signings & appearances email: [email protected] #BIGEVENT #BigEventNY #bigeventfamily”

As noted, Carmella’s WWE contract recently expired, and her profile was moved to the alumni section of WWE.com.