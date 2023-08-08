– People recently interviewed WWE Superstar Carmella, who discussed her pregnancy and when she expects to eventually return to WWE. Below are some highlights:

Carmella on her journey: “It’s been a journey. I had two miscarriages last year. I had a chemical pregnancy, which is basically sort of a miscarriage very early on, and then I had a ectopic pregnancy in October, so those were kind of back to back.”

On returning to WWE: “I for sure plan to come back. I think it’s important to show you can have a baby and still have a career, especially a very physical one at that, but I’m not going to rush. I really just want to take my time recovering and making sure that I feel great and ready to go back and not sort of rushing because I don’t even know what to expect as far as how I’m going to feel after having a baby.”

On her baby perhaps becoming a wrestler at some point: “Maybe he’ll be a third-generation, which would be so cool. I would never push anything on him, whatever it is that he wants to do. If he’s anything like what he’s like right now in the womb, I mean, he’s insane. He is a maniac. He does not stop moving. So if that’s any indication of how rambunctious he’s going to be once he’s Earthside, then we’re in it, for sure.”

Carmella and husband Corey Grave are expecting to give birth to their baby in November.