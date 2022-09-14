Cash Wheeler Receives Apology for Accidental Removal From PWI 500

– As noted, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns topped the Pro Wrestling Illustrated 500 for the second time in his career. However, PWI’s editor acknowledged that AEW star Cash Wheeler of FTR was accidentally removed from the list via an error. The editor issued an apology via Twitter, which you can see below:

“Oof. Okay. Looks like @CashWheelerFTR (who originally ranked in around 153) was removed in error. These things happen occasionally, and it’s never fun for anybody involved. But this is one is 100% on me. Cash, on behalf of @OfficialPWI, I sincerely apologize for the mistake.”