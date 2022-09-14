wrestling / News

Cash Wheeler Receives Apology for Accidental Removal From PWI 500

September 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Cash Wheeler Image Credit: AEW

As noted, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns topped the Pro Wrestling Illustrated 500 for the second time in his career. However, PWI’s editor acknowledged that AEW star Cash Wheeler of FTR was accidentally removed from the list via an error. The editor issued an apology via Twitter, which you can see below:

“Oof. Okay. Looks like @CashWheelerFTR (who originally ranked in around 153) was removed in error. These things happen occasionally, and it’s never fun for anybody involved. But this is one is 100% on me. Cash, on behalf of @OfficialPWI, I sincerely apologize for the mistake.”

