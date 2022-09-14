wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Tops PWI 500 For Second Time In His Career
Acknowledge him. Pro Wrestling Illustrated has released this year’s PWI 500 and Roman Reigns is on top for the second time of his career. He previously ranked #1 in 2016. He has been in the top seven every year since 2014, except 2020 (where he was #14). He was #2 last year, behind AEW’s Kenny Omega. The evaluation period for this list was July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. The top ten includes:
1. Roman Reigns
2. Kazuchika Okada
3. CM Punk
4. Hangman Page
5. Bobby Lashley
6. Cody Rhodes
7. Bryan Danielson
8. Vikingo
9. Big E
10. Jonathan Gresham
As just announced on @BustedOpenRadio, Roman Reigns is again the #1 wrestler in the #PWI500. The 32nd annual "500" list is featured in our latest issue, available now for print preorder at https://t.co/ylNeV87zar
The digital edition is available now at https://t.co/CBIZbQfbOb pic.twitter.com/XJiDhbbTBR
— PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) (@OfficialPWI) September 14, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Booker T on CM Punk Complaining About Wrestlers Not Taking Advice
- Eric Bischoff On Reason CM Punk Should Be Fired By AEW, Possible Legal Battle Between Both Parties
- Steve Austin On If Anybody Else Could Have Made The Undertaker Work, If He Saw Movie Star Potential In The Rock
- Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo