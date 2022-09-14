Roman Reigns Tops PWI 500 For Second Time In His Career

Acknowledge him. Pro Wrestling Illustrated has released this year’s PWI 500 and Roman Reigns is on top for the second time of his career. He previously ranked #1 in 2016. He has been in the top seven every year since 2014, except 2020 (where he was #14). He was #2 last year, behind AEW’s Kenny Omega. The evaluation period for this list was July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. The top ten includes:

1. Roman Reigns

2. Kazuchika Okada

3. CM Punk

4. Hangman Page

5. Bobby Lashley

6. Cody Rhodes

7. Bryan Danielson

8. Vikingo

9. Big E

10. Jonathan Gresham

As just announced on @BustedOpenRadio, Roman Reigns is again the #1 wrestler in the #PWI500. The 32nd annual "500" list is featured in our latest issue

