Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay Announce Return To Pro Wrestling With ‘IInspiration Tour’

The IIconics are back. Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay announced their official return to pro wrestling on Instagram, while noting they were kicking off “The IInspiration Tour” in the near future.

While they didn’t announce any specifics, they did mention that they would soon reveal more details on the dates and cities.

“Finally, IInspiration returns to professional wrestling. Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay present The IInspiration Tour ✨ Dates and cities to be announced soon 💋,” McKay wrote.

The duo was released by WWE back on April 15.