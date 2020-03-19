B. Brian Blair Announces New Dates for 55th Cauliflower Alley Club Reunion

– Cauliflower Alley Club President and former WWE Superstar B. Brian Blair issued an announcement on the club’s official Facebook page for the 55th reunion, which has been delayed to September due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can read the full update from below. The event was previously scheduled for April in Las Vegas, but it has been forced to move due to the coronavirus.

CAC UPdate

Dear cherished CAC members, honorees and reunion attendees,

We would like to thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult challenge that we all face from the Covid-19 virus, we also hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

With this said, we have locked in a new set of dates for the 55th and we hope you will be able to attend… Vegas is beautiful in the fall and we were very fortunate to get these premium dates, at the same rate as the spring rates!

The new official dates of the 55th reunion will be September 21st, 22nd and 23rd…discounted room rates for CAC attendees only, will start September 20th and extend through the 24th of September.

If you currently have your reservations with the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, your reservations will automatically transfer to these dates, according to the way you booked them…in other words if you booked your room for Monday – Thursday of April (April 20th-24th) or Saturday through Friday (April 25th-29th), these days will stay locked in for September accordingly. You can still cancel your reservation with the Gold Coast (888-402-6278)…any new reservations will still be done through the “Passkey” system which will be back up by Friday March 20th and is available on our website, www.caulifloweralleyclub.org.

We are truly looking forward to seeing as many of you as possible, as this will not only be a great reunion for a great cause, this one of the most sought after times for Vegas travelers, as the weather is generally beautiful!

Thank you so much for your continued support of the CAC, as we continue to assist people from the wrestling Industry, who have fallen on dire financial times.

Healthy wishes from all of our CAC volunteers,

B Brian

B Brian Blair

President/CEO

Cauliflower Alley Club