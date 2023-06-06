Cavinder Twins Tease They May Debut Tonight on WWE NXT

The Cavinder Twins are teasing that they may make their WWE debuts on tonight’s episode of NXT. Hanna Cavinder posted pics and video of herself and Haley at the Capitol Wrestling Center including an entrance rehearsal, writing:

“You may see your new fav tag team in the ring tonight @CavinderHaley @WWE”

The Cavinders signed WWE NIL deals back in December of 2021 and forewent their final year of NCAA elgibility in April. WWE has yet to announce if the twins will be on tonight’s show, which includes a Battle Royal to determine who will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship.