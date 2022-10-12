Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 10.11.22  

It’s Tuesday Night so you know what that means. We’ve got an episode of AEW Dark to cover. This was taped during their recent stop in DC so we are blessed with an actual crowd and some intriguing matches. We have quite a few bigger names or names we haven’t seen on Dark in a while so i’m looking forward to the change of pace.

Lance Archer vs. Alec Odin

Finally Archer back in AEW. Odin is a pretty big dude looking like Billy Gunn from 2007 but the great value version. Odin gets some offense in but it isn’t much. Archer calls for the chokeslam but he’s mad the crowd is hyped for it. Odin blocks it, Archer with a full nelson slam, he looks for a suplex but Odin blocks it and drops Archer Odin is hyped up he heads up top but Archer blocks it and hits the Blackout onto Odin for the victory.

Rating: N/A

Review: Not much more than a glorified squash, it’s funny I bought into Odin doing a top rope move only to realize he was setting up to take the Blackout. Glad Archer is back but lets get him a long term angle even if it’s on Dark.

Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb, and Jamie Hayter vs. Jordan Blade, Trish Adora, and Brittany Blake

Deeb and Blake kick this one off Deeb maintains control, Blade tags in and gets face to face with Deeb. The crowd chants for Hayter and she makes the tag dropping Blade with a big shoulder tackle, then another. Hayter drops Adora off the apron then sends Blade into the corner and tags in Ford. Ford onto the shoulders of Blade but she counters with a sleeper hold. Adora tags in, Ford with a back handspring elbow then a high boot to Adora. Hayter tags in and hits a forearm, Deeb tags in and hits a catapult to Adora into the ropes, Deeb with a neck breaker then looks for the Serenity lock but Blake blocks it. Hayter with a backbreaker to Blake. Ford takes out Adora. Deeb locks in the Serenity lock after working for it for a bit. Adora submits.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was a solid six woman tag match but it was a bit short, even if it was a tad short they did a good job highlighting Deeb, Hayter and Ford just well.

Marina Shafir vs. Hikaru Shida

Finally Shafir gets a match that isn’t just a typical quick squash. Shida is here and she has two championships. Nyla is from DC so the crowd is also pretty firmly behind her as she’s in Shida’s corner. Shafir shoves Shida into the corner, Shida shoves Shafir off and she does a cartwheel before getting in the face of Shida. Shida drops Shafir before heading outside and getting distracted by Nyla and Vickie. Shafir catches her from behind and locks in a submission. Shafir back inside with Shida and hits her with a german suplex. Shafir rubs her knee across the face of Shida, Shida fights back exchanging strikes with Shafir. Shida with a series of forearms to the face then a shoulder tackle. Shida has Shafir backed up in the corner hitting her with ten shots to the head, Shafir stumbles into a dropkick, Shida covers for a two count. Shida on the ropes but Shafir drops her with a kick, Shafir with another cartwheel. Shida catches her looking for a suplex but it’s blocked. Shafir locks in a choke but Shida blocks it and rolls free hitting Shafir with a kick to the head. Shida clutches at her neck as she recovers. Shafir ducks a strike from Shida, Shida hits the falcon arrow and covers for two. Shida hits the katana on Shafir and covers for the victory.

Rating: ***

Review: This was good but a tad short. It was nice to see Shafir against a quality opponent because they delivered a solid match. Shafir is good but has her off matches, this was definitely one of her better outings. Glad to see Shida and hope to see her more in the coming weeks.

Papadon vs. Brian Cage

Cage had a great showing on Dynamite so it’s cool he’s getting featured once again. He’d be a great weekly feature on Dark compared to some of the geeks we see every week. Back and forth match early with Papadon actually getting a bit of offense in but it hardly phases Cage. Cage catches Papadon and struggles to get him into position but finally hits him with a death valley driver and covers for two. Cage maintains control looking for a reaction from the crowd and gets a weak pop. Cage with a knee to the face of Papadon then a scoop slam legdrop combo and another two count. Papdon leaps over Cage and hits some slow kicks and follows with uppercuts that leave Cage a bit dazed. Cage blocks a feint strike and has his knees kicked out from under him instead. Papadon says he’s going to put Cage to sleep but Cage rolls him through only to be sent face first into the middle turnbuckle. Papadon with an uppercut from the middle rope and attempts a powerbomb but Cage hits an Alabama slam instead. Cage with the f5 and follows with the drill claw for the victory.

Rating: **1/4

Review: This match had very little heat, and there was never a point the crowd really cared. A massive change up from the match we saw between Cage and Wardlow on Dynamite. Tough break for Cage as his opponent really wasn’t great so we got a relatively mediocre match.

– The guy from The Jersey Shore who has wrestled on Dark a bunch Zack Clayton is here and cuts some weak promo about how he’s officially signed. I could not care less about this dude but keep your eyes peeled because the REALITY Zack Clayton is here. They have plenty of no name jobbers and I get their purpose but trying to make me care about them when there are plaenty better options out there is tough.

Athena vs. Gia Scott

Athena with control early locking in a headlock for a very long time. Scott counters and hits a flatliner, covering for two. Scott in control for a moment until Athena counters with a roll up. Gia with a sky high and covers Athena for two. Gia continues to lay into Athena with strikes until Athena ducks a kick and kips up nailing Gia with a superkick then a high boot. Athena does the Cesaro neck crack taunt for some reason then hits Gia with a pretty shitty kick that hardly connected as commentary sells it like death. Gia to the outside and Athena follows with a dropkick into the barricade. Athena sends Gia back inside and hits a springboard cutter and covers Gia for the victory.

Rating:**1/4

Review: This was best down the stretch but early on had a few hiccups that kind of set it back for me not to mention a full minute and a half of headlock action to kick things off.

QT Marshall vs. Action Andretti

QT with a brief promo ahead of the match and sends the factory to the back as he needs no help against Andretti. Andretti must be a local guy as they’re making it seem like we should care about him and got a medium pop when he said his slogan. Qt on offense early but Andretti counters and backs QT into a corner nailing a few chops until QT is able to regain control momentarily. Andretti with a burst of offense but QT hits him with a lifting forearm. QT prompts the crowd to chant for Andretti and a few join in, Andretti fights back but runs into a back elbow from QT. Andretti counters an Irish whip with a forearm then counters another with a dropkick. Andretti with a dropkick then follows with a running shooting star and covers for two. The crowd is hyped up for Andretti and I must admit they’re doing a good job getting me behind him as well. QT counters an irish whip with a DDT to Andretti and slips a bit on his kip up before calling for a diamond cutter. Andretti sends QT to the outside and hits a moonsault onto him before sending him inside. Andretti with a superkick then with a split legged moonsault. QT kicks out at two, QT with a forearm and then covers Andretti with his feet on the ropes but the referee catches it. Andretti with a pele kick then onto the apron Andretti with an enziguri, Andretti with a leapfrog into a diamond cutter from QT who covers for the victory and sucks the energy out of everything.

Rating: ***1/4

Review: This is easily the most fun match of the night but I am of the ilk that if you’re going to do this stuff with someone like QT you might as well just give the fans what they want and let Andretti win. Not sure Andretti will be around much he’s good but he does a lot of stuff other people do really well so he might get lost in the shuffle if there isn’t more to set him apart. So with that said I can see why he didn’t win but man they got everyone involved in the preshow episode of Dark that was pretty flat for some matches just to have QT take the win.

Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Joe Keys, Josh Fuller, and BK Klein

Nice to see Castle back in AEW as he has popped in here and there since Khan purchased ROH. Keys and Castle kick this one off until Castle makes a tag to one of the boys, they send Keys for a spin before Castle hits a kick and we get a cover from one of the boys. Keys counters and sends the boy into the corner. Keys works over the Boy until Castle is able to make a tag and hits Fuller with a suplex, then one to Fuller, finally a stalling German to Klein. Castle uses the boys to toss them into Keys, Fuller and Klein outside the ring. Clever usage of his partners. Castle with the bangarang to Fuller and covers for the victory.

Rating: **1/2

Review: Not a bad six man tag, I am curious if this means more Castle in the future or if they just really like using Castle for these live Friday Night tapings. Castle and the Boys are a lot of fun and I wouldn’t mind a six man championship crossover match to keep them involved in AEW stuff while ROH continues to be in Limbo.

Brandon Cutler vs. Kip Sabian

Cutler is back and somehow this dude grew a full ass wildman beard in like a month. Decent back and forth early Cutler playing up the jokes and getting the crowd on his side. Kip teases joining in and hits Cutler with a kick to the midsection instead. Cutler to the apron and avoids Kip, Kip teases a dive but he stops as Cutler moved. Cutler on the outside Kip attempts a kick but Cutler blocks it, Kip stops and waits then finally kicks Cutler anyways. Kip with a penalty kick to Cutler back in the ring and covers for two. Kips box in the corner is funny because it looks like Kip is in his own corner then I realize its the box. Kip with an awkward senton in the corner doing more damage to himself really but he covers anyways. Kip and Cutler exchange firemans carry attempts then finally Cutler gets him up for the airplane spin. Cutler dizzy’s himself and falls out, Kip falls onto him and gets a two count, Cutler with a roll up and two of his own. Kip nearly vomits into the box but then he listens to it instead. Cutler lays into him with forearms just bouncing him off the ropes a number of times until Cutler tires himself out. Cutler clobbers on the back of Sabian and the referee separates them for some reason. Kip has the freeze spray and sprays it to distract Cutler before hitting him with a strike. Sabian hits Cutler with the twisting neckbreaker with the rope assist before covering for the victory.

Rating: *

Review: If you like comedy stuff maybe you’ll like that match but it was hardly funny and Kip returning to barely be able to beat Cutler is wild, Cutler had some insane losing streak so he shouldn’t have been difficult for Kip to beat. I dig some comedy stuff but this wasn’t it.

Action Andretti cuts a promo with some sweet background music. He promises he will be back in AEW and will have them cheering for him “Action-Action”, he says the fans kept him alive throughout the whole match and no feelings compare to that. Not a 10/10 promo but VERY well done and a great introduction to Andretti who I am completely unfamiliar with but he is easily my favorite AEW Dark guy at this point.

AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match:

Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura

Toni offers a handshake but Emi isn’t interested and goes right to work beating up Toni. Emi with control and sets Toni up just taking a seat on her and having a sip of tea. Toni back to her feet and fights back dropping Emi, drinking some tea of her own before dumping the imaginary tea on her head. Toni with a suplex then a headlock. Emi to the outside and Toni hits a dropkick through the ropes but Emi fights back immediately hitting Toni with a Mongolian chop to the head. Emi then follows with a modified backbreaker outside the ring. Back inside and Emi hits her we will rock you chops and the crowd is actually into it but Toni knows that rhythm so she quickly counters. Emi back in control by biting at the leg of Toni, the ref forces a break. Emi locks in the romero special after some fight from Toni. Toni to her feet and they exchange strikes, Toni counters a suplex with a crossbody Toni steals the we will rock you chops but Emi is having none of it thumbing Toni in the eye. Toni to her feet and they exchange strikes, Toni lays into Emi with a number of chops, Emi responds by raking the chest of Storm and covering for two. Toni ducks a chop and hits Emi with a German suplex right on her head. Toni with an uppercut and a wicked boot, she covers for a two count. Emi counters a suplex from Toni and hits a reverse neckbreaker. Emi with a splash onto Toni, follows immediately with the double underhook backbreaker, Emi covers but Toni kicks out just in time. Emi charges Toni in the corner but she ducks and hits Emi with a DDT. Toni with the hip attack into the corner, then immediately follows with Storm zero and covers Emi for the victory.

Rating: ***1/2

Review: This was a really good match between two very good wrestlers. Emi and Toni are both good but for some reason I expected this to be not as good as it was, probably because I expected it to be a bit shorter but i’m glad they got time to have a solid match here.

Cole Karter and Aaron Solo vs. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin

I forgot all about Cole Karter, which is unfortunate because he was cool when he debuted but kind of just fell under the radar for a bit. The bell rings and Solo/Karter try to get the advantage but Dante and Sydal counter dropping both men. Dante with a dropkick to Solo in the corner, Dante sets up a moonsault and just waits until Sydal is ready before they both hit simultaneous moonsault onto their opponents. Dante tags in and hits a dive onto Karter covering for two. Sydal tags in and lays into Karter with a series of strikes, Sydal looks for a submission but slips before locking in it fully. Dante tags in and they hit the catapult into a kick. Dante well liked by the DC audience. Dante and Sydal with the quick tags, Sydal drops onto the shoulder of Karter. Sydal with a suplex and covers for two he attempts a springboard moonsault but Solo rips his legs out from under him and Sydal falls and looks like he broke his back. Solo tags in and goes right after Sydal. Comoroto on the outside and gets involved as the referee is distracted. Solo with a backbreaker to Sydal, he covers for one. Karter tags in and exchanges strikes with Sydal dropping him with a series of strikes. Solo tags in and continues to work over Sydal keeping him from making the tag. Solo with a suplex and covers for two. Sydal with an enziguri to Solo and looks for the tag but Solo cuts him of with a clothesline. Karter sets the feet up for Solo to send Sydal into his boots again but Sydal breaks free so Solo sends him into the corner instead. They go back to the spot, Sydal counters and sends Solo into Karter’s boots. Dante tags in and runs wild on both Solo and Karter. Dante with a dive to Karter outside then a big dropkick from the top rope to Solo. Dante hits Solo with a full nelson slam but Karter breaks up the pinfall attempt. Dante takes Karter out but Comoroto on the apron acting weird to distract Dante. Karter and Solo drop Dante, Solo covers but only gets a two count. Solo calls for Comoroto to hit Dante with the cane but the referee catches it and ejects Nick. Karter catches Dante and hits the powerbomb into the knees of Solo. Solo up top but Sydal cuts him off with a forearm in midair. Karter dropped with a roundhouse kick. Dante hits Solo with the nosedive and covers for the victory.

Rating: ***1/2

Review: This was a really solid main event and for a minute there I was wondering if Solo and Karter might steal one but no such luck. Dante and Sydal are really good as a team but they never really feel like a natural team to me more like Protégé and Mentor which is for the best. Nick Comoroto as a mobster now is hilarious and weird all in one. Good way to close out the show.