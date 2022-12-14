Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 12.13.22  

Apologies on the delay your boy is a bit under the weather and overslept his alarm for Dark but better late than never right? Fortunately we are blessed with a short card so it won’t take me too long to get caught up. With a shorter card and some weaker names it might not be too appealing but any show with Eddie Kingston is surely one i’m interested in. Let’s get to it.

Tay Melo vs. Miranda Vionette

Tay taunts Miranda early and she responds with a few strikes and attempts a roll up but Tay hangs on and nails a german suplex on Miranda. Tay rolls through into a choke then transition into a neck stretch for the submission victory.

Rating: n/a

Review: Guess we gotta get Tay a few wins before an upcoming match so here we are.

The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, & Cole Karter) vs. Joe Keys, Chris Steeler, & LSG)

Lee kicks this off with Chris Steeler and backs him into the corner dropping him and following up immediately with a suplex. Karter tags in and nails Steeler with a double back elbow. Body slam to Steeler and Keys tags in, Karter lays into Keys tossing him in the corner and making the tag to QT. Johnson tags in and nails Keys with a suplex before knocking Steeler off the apron. Keys gains the upperhand tossing Lee to the outside, Lee and Keys make the tag. Karter and LSG in the ring, LSG with a burst of offense but QT breaks it up quickly. Assisted diamond cutter from QT and the Factory to LSG, Karter covers for the victory.

Rating: **1/2

Review: This was short and we didn’t get to see a whole lot from anyone but what we saw was good. I am really enjoying this version of the Factory.

Zack Clayton vs. Steve Pena

Clayton backs Pena into the corner and slaps him in the face early then taunts him even though he’s hardly hurt. Clayton continues to work over Pena launching him onto the top rope gut first before again taking to the corner to taunt. Clayton with a submission attempt but Pena counters out and drops him with a lariat, he catches him with an uppercut in the corner. Clayton regains composure nailing Pena with a powerslam then hits him with the fisherman suplex and covers for the victory.

Rating: **1/2

Review: This is probably my favorite Clayton match so far which honestly doesn’t say much but he has grown a fair bit since joining AEW and you could see it here. He’s gonna be a decent heel because there’s just something about him that’s so unlikeable.

Kip Sabian vs. Tony Deppen

Nice to see Deppen on AEW tv once again. Deppen and Sabian with a test of strength, Kip takes control and lays Deppen down looking to attack the arm but he counters. We get some chain wrestling as Deppen is showing to be no slouch here. Ford on the outside supporting Kip. Deppen gains control tripping up Kip and hitting him with a splash and cover for one. Deppen sent to the outside with a dropkick off the apron. Sabian goes for a top rope assisted neckbreaker but Deppen counters, Deppen in control he attempts a PK but Kip counters. Kip with a splash in the corner but Deppen moves and hits the double knees imediately following with a northern lights to Kip for a two count. Deppen sent to the outside with a knee to the face, Kip follows with a moonsault before tossing Deppen into the ring. Kip up top attempts a double stomp but Deppen moves. Kip counters a splash from Deppen and nails the psycho driver for the victory.

Rating: ***1/4

Review; This was a swell singles match, Kip is an interesting talent as he’s one of few who really feels like he could reasonably lose to a known ‘jobber’ on Dark no problem.

The Trustbusters (Slim J & Jeeves Kay) vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz

The Trustbusters have returned. Tis the season of giving we are blessed with an Eddie Kingston main event. Ortiz is cool too but i’m a big Kingston guy. They could book him on Dark every week and it’s be a 7/10 at least every time. Kingston and Slim J kick this off and Slim J is bothered by the chanting front he crowd so this one takes a bit to get started as Slim J tries to play games. Finally Slim J in the ring and Kingston in control early he rips off the shirt of Slim J and hits him with a chop. Ortiz tags in and chops Slim J before hitting the ol’ cat taunt. Eddie tags in and nails a suplex before a quick tag back to Ortiz for a double suplex. Ortiz with a cover for two and then goes for a submission but Jeeves Kay breaks it up as Kingston distracts the ref. Slim J with a bodyslam to Ortiz and tags in Jeeves who drops Ortiz with a bodyslam for two as Kingston breaks it up. Jeeves backs Ortiz up to the corner and tags in Slim J who is tossed into Ortiz by Jeeves who uses his partner as weapon. Slim J attempts to lift Ortiz up but he counters and drops Slim J with a lariat, Kingston tags in he drops Slim J and hits Jeeves with a tbone suplex and covers for two. Eddie drops both and tags in Ortiz. Jeeves counters Ortiz and drops him with a kick to the knee and dropkick before covering for two. Slim J drops Ortiz then jumps onto Kingston outside. In the ring and Jeeves nails Ortiz with a strike, Slim J jumps in, Jeeves with a cover for two. Kingston sends Slim J into the barricade outside. Sonny distracts the referee for some reason as Jeeves is in control but it doesn’t matter as Kingston breaks it up and makes the tag to Ortiz. Kingston locks in the stretch submission for the victory and refuses to let go. Post match Kingston continues his assault on Slim J before finally letting go and we close the show.

Rating: ***

Review: It was a solid match and if we’re in any way building to Kingston vs. the rest of the Trustbusters and eventually blowing off with Parker vs. Eddie then i’m all for it.