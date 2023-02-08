Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 2.7.23  

Welcome back to another AEW Dark recap with your boy. Apologies on the delay but from time to time life calls. Tonight we have a slew of good talent announced including Rush, Takeshita, Kiera Hogan, and more! I enjoy a lot of the people announced so i’m thinking we’ll have another solid episode of Dark, let’s get to the action!

Blake Christian vs. Serpentico

SAP chant for Serpentico early. Decent grapple exchange Blake sends Serpentico outside and tries for a dive but he’s cut off. Blake runs into a rana in the corner and then a flatliner and cover for two from Serpentico. Blake is slow to his feet but lays into Serpentico with repeated chops. Serpentico with a series of chops and a headbutt, covers for two. Serpentico with a number of strikes to Blake before running into an elbow. Blake with a series of strikes and then a suplex and applause from the crowd. Serpentico with a roll up for two. Corkscrew kick from Blake, Serpentico outside and Blake hits a dive onto the outside. Blake sends Serpentico back inside and hits a ripcord spanish fly then a springboard 450 and covers for the victory.

Rating: ***

Review: This was a solid match, Blake is great as is Serpentico so they delivered a solid match here and i’m hyped to see Blake continue racking up wins.

Rush vs. Aiden Park

This wont last long. Rush drops Aiden to the outside and slams him into barricade a number of times. Jose distracts the referee and Rush uses a cable to whip Aiden and choke him out. Rush sends him into the ring and sends him into the corner but Aiden with a comeback for a moment only for Rush to drop him with a right hand and stomp away in the corner. Rush taunts Aiden, Aiden charges and is hit with a suplex into the corner. Rush with the bulls horns to Aiden and covers him in the center of the ring for the victory.

Rating: **1/4

Review: It wasn’t much more than a glorified squash match but Rush is great so it was fun for what it was.

Kiera Hogan vs. Megan Meyers

Kiera avoids Megan early dodging a number of her moves. Megan sent into the corner but she rolls up and grabs Kiera for an awkward sequence that cracks up Taz and Excalibur. Kiera blocks a couple of strikes and drops Megan with a back elbow. Kiera with a hip attack to Megan and a step up legdrop, covering for two. Hogan with a running elbow dropping Meyers then a sliding dropkick in the corner. Roundhouse kick and inside cradle driver from Kiera, she covers for the victory.

Rating: *3/4

Review: This was just a simple squash match but not bad for what it was.

Dalton Castle vs. Dante Casanova

Lockup early, Dante backs Castle up into the ropes and the ref calls for a break. Castle attempts a go behind but Dante with a back elbow, Castle to the outside to regroup and the boys help hype him up. Castle back inside and hits Casanova with a DDT and covers for two. Castle with a splash and back to a rear gut wrench. Castle drops a series of elbows to the neck of Dante then a splash covering for two again. Castle back to the outside and the boys help him recover again. Casanova in control with a big boot but Castle regains control with a tbone, then another. Castle with another suplex then a running knee in the corner. Castle has Dante up and drops him with the bang-a-rang and covers for the victory.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was fun but really simple, Castle spent a good minute or two of this one just hanging outside with the boys. It actually shows just how good Castle is that he can wrestle relatively little and still have a good match.

Mascara Dorada vs. Slim J

This match could bang if they get time. Slim J rips his shirt off and Jeeves hands him another one to put back on. Hilarious. Nice back and forth grappling, neither guy gaining control. Dorada gets in position for the bow and arrow stretch, Slim J escapes into a cover getting a two count. Great fast paced action, both look for a drop kick neither connects back to their feet. Dorada with a springboard dropkick sending Slim J to the outside. Dorada heads to the outside but Slim J distracts the referee allowing Sonny to attack. Slim J chokes at Dorada then hits a springboard reverse DDT covering for two. Slim J chokes Dorada in the corner then distracts the ref so Sonny can attack. Dorada with a drop toe hold and then a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Slim J with a choke but Dorada breaks free and hits Slim J with a diving back elbow. Slim J outside but Dorada hits a torneo to the outside taking out all three members of the trustbusters. Dorada lays into Slim J with chops outside. Dorada with a springboard splash for two. Slim J captures the wrist of Dorada and hits a backstabber, he covers for two. Slim J attempts a moonsault but Dorada moves and hits one of his own dropping his legs right onto Slim J. Dorada covers for the victory.

Rating: ***

Review: That was a lot of fun as expected. I wouldn’t have minded either guy winning. I like seeing Dorada on Dark and hope he continues to be a frequent face.

The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) vs. Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Perez

The Outrunners recently appeared on Dynamite and now they seem to be a big deal on Dark fairly quickly. They try to double team Perez but he breaks free, Floyd tags in and drops Perez with a shoulder block and taunts him. Floyd with a boot and scoop slam to Cruz. Magnum tags in and drops a knee across the chest of Cruz. They back Cruz up and attack him as the referee is distracted. Floyd sends Cruz into the corner and tags Magnum in. Magnum backs Cruz up and lays into him with a chop then spins around before tagging in Magnum, another tag and they hit a combination slam and Magnum covers for the victory. Post match they cut a promo and say that if you haven’t seen the Outrunners then you haven’t seen anything yet.

Rating: N/A

Review: A squash match to debut the Outrunners and they did well enough here. The post match promo was good, they have a lot of energy so they’ll be a nice addition to the jobber tag scene in AEW.

Rico Gonzalez vs. Baliyan Akki

Baliyan Akki is back, been a while since we’ve seen him on Dark. Akki eats a chop and drops Gonzalez then lays into him with a kick to the chest. Armdrag from Gonzalez but he runs into a backbreaker from Akki. Akki sends love to his fans in India. Akki up top and his a missle drop kick and covers for two. Akki eats a few chops then lays into Rico with some of his own. Rico with a series of chops but Akki drops him with one of his own. Akki lifts him up Gonzalez with a rana then a moonsault and covers for two. Gonzalez runs into a backbreaker and superkick, Akki covers for two. Akki with a fisherman brainbuster to the knee. Akki with a HUGE splash and covers for the victory.

Rating: N/A

Review: Another squash, we’ve seen Akki maybe once or twice, he’s pretty solid and this was actually a lot better than I expected, I think I sold Akki short but he delivered a good match here.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. EJ Nduka

Damn i’m excited to see Nduka in AEW. Both men exchange strikes, Nduka with a big forearm sends Takeshita to the corner he runs into Takeshita with a series of spears but Takeshita moves and drops him with a running shoulder. Takeshita attempts a backdrop but Nduka blocks it. Takeshita runs into a big boot. Nduka off the ropes and drops Takeshita with a spear. Takeshita to his feet and exchanges forearms with Nduka. Nduka with a blue thunder bomb and covers for two. Takeshita attempts a german suplex but Nduka counters, Blue thunder bomb from Takeshita and he covers for two. Takeshita goes for a knee but Nduka moves and hits a spear, Nduka runs into a high knee and then a brainbuster from Takeshita. Takeshita with the running knee strike and covers for the victory.

Rating: ***

Review: This was a good match and it was actually really similar to a lot of squash matches that AEW that I typically don’t enjoy. In this case it actually makes sense to showcase Takeshita and how he reacts when he’s struggling, Nduka is a big dude and is making his debut, some might be familiar with him so it makes sense that he can get a good bit of offense in on Takeshita and it looked good as well, however Takeshita is just too good and was able to put it away when he finally locked in. Sometimes they do this with throw away squash matches but this felt well done in this position.