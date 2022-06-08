Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 6.7.22  

Welcome back to another exciting episode of AEW Dark, this week we’re blessed with a live audience episode as this was taped either before or after this weeks episode of Rampage. Looks like Tony Khan has heard my cries about lengthier episodes and is back on the train of shorter episodes each week. This week we have six matches on tap including matches featuring Ortiz, Toni Storm, Christopher Daniels, Lance Archer, Max Caster, The Ass Boys and more! A pretty solid lineup for an episode of Dark as would be expected given where it was taped.

Lance Archer vs. Aaron Solo

Solo at least gets the opportunity to make his traditional entrance here not getting the jobber treatment from Archer getting beaten on the way to the ring. Solo with some action quickly to try and take out Archer but it’s short lived. The crowd pops HEAVY for Archer. Solo with a consistent sense of urgency throughout this match really helps sell just how much of a badass Archer is. Archer pulls out a pounce, I love a good pounce and hate that it’s not a big guy finish. Archer goes for the blackout, Solo counters and tries for a roll up and Archer isn’t amused. Archer with a chokeslam then the blackout for the victory in a short match.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was good for what it was, Solo got some offense in but it only occurred because he had a sense of urgency from the get go that really sold his intensity. It never really amounted to much as Archer is so much bigger so its exactly what I would’ve asked for here. Archer is awesome and I hope him returning to Dark means we’ll see him more on TV in the future.

Christopher Daniels vs. Steve Andrews

SCU chant early as this was filmed in SoCal. I suppose noone has broke the news to them. It’s great to see CD he’d be awesome as a consistently featured guy on Dark working with and beating some of the younger talent who are working their way up the ranks. I get why he doesn’t but it’s nice to see him here. Andrews actually showcasing some good offense here for a moment before CD takes control. CD with a slam and then BME for the victory. Very short match here.

Rating: **1/2

Review: There was nothing bad about this just far too short to give much to. Christopher Daniels is still really great in the ring and fun to watch. I think wrestling in general is better with Daniels, Kaz and Scorpio getting time to work.

Marina Shafir vs. Skye Blue

This one starts almost identical to the last match except Skye actually maintains an offensive position for a moment before making a mistake and diving onto Shafir who catches her and slams her into the guardrail outside. Interesting choice to go with an almost identical formula here as the Archer match. Skye with a rollup and the crowd doesn’t really bite as Shafir easily kicks out at two. Blue keeps catching Shafir with strikes catching her off guard seems like Shafir took Skye too lightly. Marina stares down Skye after dropping her seemingly thinking the same thing to herself. The moment of thought is enough to allow Skye to again get some offense in. Shafir counters Skye and locks in the submission quickly for the victory. Taz points out how this victory came out of nowhere and it really did felt like Shafir wanted to put it away quickly to avoid Skye’s intensity. I wish commentary would have time to sell that stuff more week to week.

Rating: **1/4

Review: This was a solid singles match but as I pointed out it started with a similar formula to Archers match. The match built on to be very different in style as Skye had way more offense in and even had Marina rattled a little but with Dark being so quick and short it felt odd for it to go that way. Three quick matches to open the show this week.

Ortiz vs. Serpentico

They’ve got to build up Ortiz as a singles competitor ahead of his hair vs hair match at road rager. Not sure how often Ortiz has worked singles so I get why this match is happening. Chain wrestling early less intensity than the previous matches. Ortiz getting a majority of the offense in as he should, Serpentico gets a brief bit of momentum but he taunts too long allowing Ortiz to regain control. Ortiz rocking the dead presidents makeup, I love the makeup but I do appreciate it a bit more when it’s saved for big moments like the hair vs hair match, feels unnecessary here. Still cool though. Ortiz with a chop to Serpentico and Serpentico fires up returning a weak chop of his own. Serpentico continues to get a moment of offense in before Ortiz catches him with an enziguri. Excalibur tries to sell Serpentico as a legitimate contender when he gets going on Dark, he’s not entirely wrong but it has NEVER amounted to anything. He gets moments in every match but loses them all and it always feels weird when he gets this much offense in. Ortiz with a tiger driver for the victory.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This match wasn’t technically bad and given the fact we had three very short matches to kick off the show I get why this went a bit longer but Ortiz is going into a hair vs. hair match and could hardly beat Serpentico. It just feels like going into such a big match he really should’ve dominated for a majority, fed for a bit then won which I guess technically happened he just fed too long. Still another relatively short match for Dark.

Toni Storm vs. Zeda Zhang

Zeda has been awesome in her previous appearances but Toni is no doubt a fan favorite. Good chain wrestling early the crowd LOVES Toni. Zeda working really well taunting Toni’s taunt and getting a small pop of her own from the crowd. Toni and Zeda exchange forearms and Toni regains control quickly following up with Storm Zero for the victory in roughly three minutes.

Rating: **1/2

Review: Yet another short match, this was actually really good for what it was and I can only imagine if these two got twenty minutes to tear it up on the independent scene. They no doubt delivered a solid short match here but with time they could really impress.

– Ortiz says he’s tired of talking but he’ll talk to Schiavone. He cuts a heated promo saying he will finish the job at road rager and will take Jerichos hair once and for all. A good promo from Ortiz I hope the next step for those guys is a big step forward in the tag division.

Max Caster & The Gunn Club vs. Alex Reynolds, John Silver & 10

The AEW Dark regulars are here for the main event of the show. It’s wild how popular all of these guys are despite none really being positioned too well outside of The Acclaimed. Caster with some HEAT for The Dark Order as he raps about Stu leaving the group and how they’re annoying. He’s amazing. The entire entrance is out of control but the Ass Boys and Acclaimed have such a fun dynamic. The interaction with the Acclaimed and Gunn Club before the matches really gets the crowd into the match itself. Easily the loudest they’ve been for a match all night. It also is obviously more filled out for Rampage but still. The Gunn Club are maintaining control early but they missed Silver on a double splash in the corner allowing Ten to make the tag and he runs wild on everyone. This crowd is amazing and deserves more shows because they’re hot for a throw away ten man tag. Ten with a spinebuster on Colten and then throws a suck it to Billy Gunn the crowd loves it and so do I. Austin hops back into the ring and runs into a flurry of offense by the Dark Order finished with a discus lariat from Ten. Felt like the finish but somehow Colten makes the save. Billy Gunn watches from the outside as his boys get beaten down but Caster manages to save Austin from the pendulum powerbomb. Austin shoves Reynolds into a crutch shot from Colten on the outside, Austin with the cover and the victory. The crutch shot was not bad but not a classic well executed match ending shot if you ask me that’s more on the execution of the kickout from Reynolds though.

Rating: ***

Review: Easily match of the night but it’s not saying a whole lot. Not that anything was bad but there wasn’t a whole lot on the show to compete with. I enjoyed the entire match and the crowd made it that much better. This truly is the ‘main event’ crowd of AEW Dark at this point whether that’s for the better or worst is your call. At the end of the day they deliver and pop the crowd, I was surprised at the result and disappointed with how the finish came off but it wasn’t ‘that’ bad. Overall a decent main event to close out the show.