Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 8.2.22  

It’s Tuesday night so we’re back with another AEW Dark Recap. It seems my ratings the last few weeks may have been a little bit lower than everyone else’s. I enjoy dark but I also kind of see it for what it is and when these matches are relatively short and generally have a pretty similar formula it can be hard to find many that stand out as better than average or something you would want to see on television on dynamite. So to me a really good episode of dark is a 7.5 to an 8 and even the decently average episodes are 6.5 to 7. Everyone ranks stuff a little bit differently but I just wanted to clarify why my stuff might be a little bit lower than your viewpoint on some of the matches. With that out-of-the-way let’s get to the show, tonight‘s card is one I am particularly interested in. We have Parker Boudreaux making his AEW debut, he’s an interesting talent signed over from NXT. I’m not entirely sure what his ceiling is but it’s cool to see his first steps in AEW here on dark. We will also see the Trustbusters an action as well as Willow Nightingale so tonight’s episode of dark is exciting, it’s not a long card and there’s plenty of fresh faces should make for a good one

The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari & Slim J) vs. Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Price

Ari Daivari and Slim J are a solid heel tag team and this match was pretty decent for an opener. I like getting to know new characters so for me this was cool but I can see some fans preferring to see more “known” talent in the opener, the fans in attendance didn’t really care much for this one to me. Slim J did a majority of the work on Tyshaun Price (no relation to price.com) before Daivari tagged in to lay in some offense. Daivari tagged Slim J back in and they hit a tag team maneuver for the finish but as slim J covers Daivari demands a tag to make the pin himself for the victory.

Rating: **1/2

Review: Solid opener with decent heat for the heels but little concern or care for the baby faces. Finish was alright.

Post match: Tony Schiavone interviews Slim J and Ari after the match and they explain Aris name change as the crowd nonstop chants garbage the entire time. Daivari continues his promo through the fans who hate them. He tells the fans they are now known as the trustbusters and they’ll become the next big team in AEW.

Harley Cameron vs. Willow Nightingale

This was a really good showcase for Willow. Oftentimes I critique AEW for giving the jobbers too much offense but this match was worked perfectly. Willow controlled a majority of the match but her fun loving nature gave her opponent a chance at some offense. It was short lived as Willow started taking things seriously and was able to regain control. Willow with the Pounce followed by. Doctor Bomb for the victory.

Rating: **3/4

Review: short but entertaining, Willow is quite good so these showcase matches are great for her as she picks up steam. Im not sure I love her version of the Pounce, it’s such a hard hitting move I admire wanting to do it but it’s not quite as good as the original.

Diamante vs. Rocky Radley

Not a bad match at all but really nothing to stand out too much to me. It was a nice back and forth and i’m surprised that Rocky got as much offense in as she did. I expected it to be more of a squash in favor of Diamante and it was primarily one sided but still a bit surprising to me. Diamante with a sudden submission for the victory.

Rating: **1/4

Review: Too short to give to much to and not really the style of showcase match I prefer for Dark. Diamante is really great I don’t know why she isn’t more of a focal point on AEW TV she has a ton of AEW Dark wins this year.

KC Rocker & Caleb Teninty vs. The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto)

The Factory controlled a majority of this match but the burst of offense from both Caleb and KC were impressive and fun to watch. They were able to get the crowd excited even if just for a moment before The Factory regained control. Comoroto tags in and bangs his head with no sound bro, They hit the combination foot stomp and Solo makes the cover despite just tagging out.

Rating: **1/4

Review: A short tag showcase for the factory, i’m not usually a complainer about the non legal guy making the pin but c’mon guys you JUST tagged.

Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Jonathan Hudson

Hudson mocks Shawn Deans history in the military early in this one and it could be costly as the Captain returns fire accordingly and regains control. I haven’t seen much of Hudson but he’s a decent job guy. Hudson’s offense is decent, he screams that he’s the captain now as Taz yells that no he’s not. Dean hits the Sky High before heading up top, Dean with the top rope splash as Taz struggles to say the words Air Craft Carrier in that order. The Captain covers for the victory.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was a decent match, I liked Hudson and his heel work was decent. I don’t mind Dean taking as much offense as he did from Hudson but if he can’t starting racking up decisive wins he’s hard to take as seriously as a guy with a couple wins over MJF should tho I think that’s the point at the end of the day.

Serpentico vs. Parker Boudreaux

I’ve been waiting a while for the debut of Parker, I didn’t watch his work in AEW but i’m intrigued to see how this goes as he has a great look. Parker is accompanied by the Trust Busters. I guess it makes sense that Ari would add to his group already but I thought he was going to do more of a scouting thing than just immediately introducing new alliances. I have to admit the allure or immediate appeal of Parker isn’t there as much as it has been previously but the second he started tossing Serpentico around that changed. This vocal crowd drops a you suck chant on Parker befre he drops Serpentico with an upper cut. Parker with a lifting slam to Serpentico before covering for the victory.

Rating: **3/4

Review: Nearly a *** match for me but still too short to give it that much. This was very solid though and Parker was great in his first showing. I liked that he won with a unique finisher for a big guy not the typical list of big guy finishes.

Post match: Ari cuts a promo describing why he brought Parker in the group, Parker simply says “i’ve arrived” like a weirdo before having his hands raised by the Trust Busters. He shouldn’t talk.

The Acclaimed vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth)

Nice change up to our typical Wingmen Dark Order main event series. I love when we get blessed with The Acclaimed on Dark, they used to appear a lot more back before they took off and I enjoy when we get a random return of them on Dark to beat up some upcoming tag team. The Wingmen are not an upcoming tag team but i’ll still take it. Nemeth comes out with a mic in hand and claims he and Peter are the kings of AEW Dark. Hard disagree, Nemeth and Avalon with some Billy Gunn puns that Taz can’t stand and neither can I. Fortunately Max comes out and drops some bombs on the Wingmen claiming if they were their wingmen the Acclaimed wouldn’t get laid. The Acclaimed with control early on but Nemeth and Avalon managed to separate Castor for a bit it’s short lived as Bowens makes the hot tag and runs through both Nemeth and Avalon. They make a comeback attempt as they drop Bowens with a DDT and toss Castor to the outside, Bowens fends off the double team dropping Avalon with a superkick and Nemeth with a rolling forearm. Bowens tags Castor in and drops Nemeth, Castor with the mic drop and covers for the victory.

Rating: ***1/2

Review: This was a really good tag match between two good teams. I don’t throw a lot of love on the Wingmen because they are ‘just jobbers’ but they do well in their showing as such when they aren’t going 50/50 with the Dark Order. Castor and Bowens are so good and always a joy to watch. This was good for what it was.

AEW Mid Atlantic Championship

PAC vs. Connor Mills

We are continuing Pac’s defenses across the world. Mills makes his entrance and Kip Sabian is sitting right there in the front row. The dedication, that guy goes everywhere. Commentary shouts out Kip too, seems something could be brewing. This is from a recent RevPro show, I am completely unfamiliar with Mills, I appreciate them doing this to bring light to the UK scene but I really wish they’d do more to bridge the gap for fans who know nothing of these competitors. Back to back defenses against no-name opponents from the UK is intriguing but will struggle to get people engaged. Pac dominating early and hits a piledriver to Mills on the ring entrance to try and win via count out, I wanted to hate this but Mills making a mad dash to barely beat the count was great. Pac does a great job at making his opponents look great while still beating the piss out of them. He carries Mills around the ring after tossing him into the barricade and stares down Kip before heading back into the ring. Mills is doing a solid job as well as a face in peril fighting for his life and refusing to quit. Pac and Kip with another stare down outside the ring as Pac is mad at Kip for following him around. Mills takes advantage of this and manages to build some momentum, Mills takes a release german but rebounds into a lariat to Pac. Solid work. Pac still very much in control but showing some signs of potential risk as Mills continues to get some offense of his own in, dodging a 450 from Pac and hitting one of his own to nearly win the AEW Mid Atlantic championship. Pac with a top rope brainbuster SHEESH, immediately follows up with the black arrow for the victory.

Rating: ****1/4

Review: This was a great match between Pac and Mills and the story that they told was solid. Pac dominated until Kip’s presence distracted him and allowed Mills to get some offense in, it wasn’t enough as Pac still sealed the dominant victory in the end. This was a good finish for Dark and I hope we move to the Kip feud soon as it’d be great for both men and i’d like to change up the formula of match and give Pac a semi-believable opponent.