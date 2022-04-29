Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 4.28.22  

We are fresh off Impact’s Rebellion PPV and Josh Alexander has finally overcome the constant headache that is Moose to capture the Impact World Championship. Of course that means it’s time for a REMATCH, if you missed Josh vs. Moose at Rebellion then no fear because tonight you’ll get the match yet again as Moose looks to recapture the championship that means so much to him. We’ll also see the return of the Briscoes, Honor No More take on the MCMG and Mike Bailey, we’ll see Decay take on the team of Tasha Steelz and Savanah Evans and we’ll also see VSK take on the rising Bhupinder Gujar. Quite the card on tap for Impact tonight so let’s jump into the action.

– They recap Rebellion to open the show, what an awesome PPV top to bottom, closing out with an awesome Josh Alexander/Moose match for the Impact World Championship. We see Josh come out victorious and celebrate in the ring to close out the show. Great stuff from Impact there, no shenanigans just closing out with a great match.

– VBD come out and Eric Young cuts a promo prompting Rhino and Heath to make their way out and interrupt making claim for the Impact Tag Titles. Shortly after the Briscoes come out and let everyone know that DEM BOYZ are in the house! Heath tells The Briscoes he’s excited to see them here but they can’t just walk in and get a championship shot he tells them to get to the back of the line. Jay tells him they don’t get in the back of the line for nobody. Heath refuses to let Dem Boyz get in their way. Eric tells them to figure it out themselves and whoever is left standing VBD will see them then. Rhino gets heated and asks the Briscoes if they want to fight them right now, Jay says get a ref out here lets do it. The ref hits the ring and we’ve got a match OH SNAP!

The Briscoes vs. Heath & Rhino

Heath and Mark kick this one off Mark takes the upper hand and backs Heath into the corner tagging in Jay. Mark dumps Rhino off the apron, Jay sends Heath to the outside and dives on both men. Mark on the outside with both men he sets them up for Jay to hit the corkscrew dive onto both men. Heath and Rhino get Mark isolated but Jay comes to break it up. All four men brawl on the outside of the ring neither team taking a clear advantage. Jay sends Heath back into the ring and nails him with an uppercut before tagging in Mark, Jay holds Heath in position and Mark hits him in the ribs with a stiff right. Mark with a suplex onto Heath and covers him for a two count. Mark backs Heath into the corner and tags in Jay before hitting another chop on Heath. Jay lays into Heath with a series of shots before bouncing off the ropes, Rhino pulls his legs out from underneath him, Jay sent to the outside and eats a clothesline from Rhino as we go to break.

Back from commercial and Heath and Rhino are in control over Jay. Rhino with the submission locked in on Jay, he tries to fight out but is unsuccessful. Rhino with the scoopslam and tags in Heath. Heath takes Jay to the outside and they exchange strikes for a moment before Jay makes a dash for the tag, Heath blocks it and locks in a headlock on Jay. Jay fights out and makes the tag, Mark fights off both Heath and Rhino sending Heath to the outside. He drops Rhino into the corner with a dropkick. Jay slides in they drop Rhino with the double shoulder block. Mark covers for a two count but Heath breaks it up. Mark charges Rhino in the corner looking for a forearm but eats a shoulder to the gut. Rhino covers for two but Jay breaks it up. Jay drops Heath off the apron. ark sends Rhino into a forearm, Mark with an uppercut. Jay with a neckbreaker and Mark to the top with an elbow drop. Mark covers for the three count victory!

Rating: ***

Review: Solid tag match between two good teams, I do think the Briscoes future in Impact is brighter than matches with Rhino and Heath but theyre a good stepping stone as they move their way up the Impact ranks. I love the Briscoes in Impact as they immediately slot in as a top team and add a lot to an already great tag team division.

– Moose is backstage and tells Scott he just gave them the best damn match they’ve ever had and this is how he gets repaid. Scott tells Moose he’d rather spend time with Josh than Moose sure but he gave him his time to be champion. Scott tells Moose he’s looking at things wrong, he needs to go out there and be the best. Scott tells Moose that the winner of tonight will face a handpicked opponent at Under Siege and he thought Moose would be up for that. Moose says he doesnt give a damn who he faces at Under Siege because he’s going to win tonight he insults Josh and his family before walking off.

– They show a sweet video package for EGV and Tom Hannifan says something warped is certainly on its way. If the rumors are true i’m STOKED.

Bhupinder Gujar vs. VSK

From EGV to VSK. VSK is no world beater but this will be one of the biggest wins for Gujar if he can pick this one up. Gujar bounces off the ropes quick and drops VSK with an uppercut, he follows with a dropkick and a chop in the corner. Gujar sends VSK into the ropes and he ducks to the outside. Gujar teases the dive but VSK heads to the other side. Gujar with a dive over there instead. Gujar sends VSK back into the ring he rolls to the opposing apron. Gujar tries to grab VSK but the ref prevents the illegal attack. VSK drops Gujar and covers for a two count, he doesn’t let up and lays into him with rights to the head before stomping away at him. VSK with a knee to the chest of Gujar, he hits him with an uppercut. Gujar attempts to fight back but VSK with a backbreaker and covers for a two count. VSK with an uppercut on Gujar, there are a group of young kids chanting for VSK, must be family. VSK with a headlock on Gujar the crowd claps for Gujar and he fights back, VSK sends him into the ropes but Gujar fights back with a clothesline, he hits VSK with an awkward version of the slingblade. Gujar with the ripcord knee then a samoan drop. Gujar with the kip up he lifts VSK up but he rakes the eyes and rolls up Gujar for the two nearly stealing it with the tights. Gujar lifts VSK up and slams him to the mat. Gujar heads to the middle rope and positions for the spear, he nails it and covers VSK for the victory.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was shorter but that’s not a bad thing the match itself was decent, Gujar is clearly still growing as an inring worker but he has such high upside and is good now just shows moments of opportunity to grow for sure. This was a solid step in the right direction and somewhat of a significant victory for Gujar.

Post match: Shera comes out and gets in Gujars face, Raj holds him back as Shera beats down VSK, poor VSK. Gujar and Shera exchange words and Singh holds Shera back from the fight. Nice build up to the inevitable show down.

– Ace is backstage with Gia and he says that this is his third time becoming champion. He says he did it all alone despite people thinking he would need help. He always has Trey Miguels number. Rocky Romero walks up and tells Ace he could get him in the Best of the Super Juniors, Ace says that would be great but he gets cocky telling him to get off his set during his interview, Romero tells Ace to put his championship on the line against him next week. Ace tells him he’d love to but he doesn’t make the match, Rocky says he’ll go talk to his good friend Scott D’Amore. Gia asks Ace what he thinks and he goes to leave before being stopped by Mike Bailey.

– Steve Maclin saw Scott D’Amore announce he would be hand picking the next challenger for the Impact Championship and somehow already made a hype package. He tells us why he deserves to be that challenger after his recent wins, he asks what happens when a walking weapon or a wrestling god meets man, he answers it’s tag em bag em for all. Not gonna lie i’d have to assume a god or a weapon beats man most times.

Honor No More vs. Mike Bailey & The Motor City Machine Guns

Bailey and Taven start this one, Honor No More jump Bailey before this can even start, both sides get involved and this one breaks down. Bennett sends Shelley into Taven who drops him with a middle rope dropkick. Sabin tries to break it up but falls victim to the numbers and Eddie drops him with a running powerbomb. Bailey tries to get involved they look for another combination powerbomb but he counters and sends Bennett to the outside. Bailey flips over a strike from Eddie and Taven. Bailey with the combination kicks on the apron. Bailey with the pump kick for Kenny King on the apron, the distraction works and they drop Bailey with a dropkick to the outside, Edwards with a dive through the ropes taking out the opposing team as we head to commercial.

Back from break and Bailey is fighting back, he drops Taven with a running kick and reaches for a tag but he cant make it in time, Edwards tags in and prevents the tag but Bailey fights back and drops Eddie with the moonsault knees. Sabin tags in and runs wild on Honor No More. Sabin with a backbody drop to Eddie and looks for the cradelshock but Eddie blocks it. Taven gets involved and drops Sabin with a springboard Kick. This one breaks down, the guns hit a double team move on Bennett, Taven and Edwards break it up and everyone is down. Bailey and Bennett tag in, they exchange chops for a good thirty seconds, Bailey finally breaks it up with a kick to the midsection, Bailey with a kick to the back of the head of Bennet, Bailey with a twisting shooting star on Bennett but Taven and Eddie break this one up. They look for a double suplex on Bailey but the Guns break it up. They hit the triple team on Bennett. Bailey with the moonsault to the outside on Bennett and the crowd is loving this one. Sabin slides in, Bailey sends Bennett back into the ring, Bailey to the top looks for Ultima weapon but King distracts then Maria. Taven into the ring he drops Sabin. Shelley tries to make the save but they send him into the ropes dropping Bailey groin first on the top. They hit the diehard driver/superkick combination on Bailey, Bennett covers for the victory.

Rating: ***

Review: This was a fun tag match and the numbers got the best of Bailey and The Guns. I really don’t think it’s the best move to bet Bailey like this but I see they’re building up something between Bailey and Shelley but I think it’s a bit early to beat someone who has the momentum that Bailey does right now.

Post match: Bailey and Shelley exchange words with Sabin having to get in between them to cool things down. The Bullet Club come out and we get a full on brawl between both of these teams. Magic Killer on Kenny King in the ring and the Bullet Club stand tall over Honor No More as Taven and Eddie watch on pissed from the ramp.

– Gia is backstage with Josh and says he didn’t have much time to celebrate, he says he had enough time because he’s rode the highest highs and lowest lows he tells Moose he waited six months for his rematch, Moose only had to wait five days so he’s going to have to deal with it. Gia asks if he’s worried about the opponent Scott might pick. Josh says he’s not worried at all before walking off.

Taya Valkyrie says over the last year she felt her passion and creativity held captive but in Impact she knows who the hell she is. She’s attacked by Deonna from behind and we get a brawl. Deonna locks in the armbar on Taya, Decay’s theme hits and they make their way to the ring backing off Deonna. Taya gets to her feet and we get a stare down between her and Rosemary before Tasha and Savannah Evans come out for their match with Decay.

Decay vs. Tasha Steelz & Savanah Evans

Decay send Tasha and Savannah to the outside before the match even starts. Rosemary chokes Savanah against the barricade, Savanah fights back for a moment but Rosemary sets her up again and nails her with a chop against the barricade. Rosemary and Havok meet in the middle and slam Tasha and Savanah into eachother. Rosemary sends Tasha into the ring with Havok and this match begins. Havok chokes Savanah in the corner before launching her across the ring by her hair. Havok sends Tasha into the corner and tags in Rosemary, they hit the double team splash on Tasha in the corner. Rosemary with a suplex on Tasha and covers for a two count. Savanah tags in and sends Rosemary into the corner, Rosemary locks in a submission in the corner but Savanah counters it and lifts her up looking for a slam and she gets it. Savanah covers for a two count. Evans lays into Rosemary with strikes on the mat before sending her to the corner and tagging in Tasha. Tasha with kicks to the midsection of Rosemary then a running uppercut. Tasha sends her to the mat then bounces off the rope with a kick to the face. Tasha covers and Rosemary kicks out at two. Savanah tags in and stomps away at Rosemarys head. Evans sends Rosemary face first into the turnbuckle then follows with a chop. Evans with a shoulder to the midsection the lifts Rosemary onto her shoulders. Rosemary breaks free and makes the tag. Havok lays into Evans witha series of strikes. Tasha jumps in but she gets dropped. Havok with the death valley driver to Evans and covers for a two count. Steelz is pissed and grabs the title. The ref is distracted by Tasha but Rosemary pulls her off the apron. Havok drops Evans with a backbreaker and holds her up for a spear from Rosemary. Havok covers and they pick up the victory.

Rating: ***

Review: I really enjoyed this match, especially the finish. I get why Tasha loses here as her heel work got the best of her but it does seem inevitable that she loses the championship to Rosemary which is an interesting move if they go that route. I’m not saying they have to it just seems she is way stronger than Tasha.

– The Influence are back with All About Me but they’re interrupted by Giselle Shaw. Madison asks if she’s stalking her because she saw her already once. Shaw says she thought she was lost because she could smell cheap perfume and jealousy. Tenille gets in her face and Shaw asks if she’d like a match, Madison says she’d love one and sets it up. Tenille says that’s all the time we have for All About Me this week. Madison tells her everything is good because she’s going to handle that no problem.

– Vincent says that PCO walks into the coliseum ready to battle monsters but next week they call this coliseum the monster’s ball. We see PCO and he screams JONAH! Oh my that’s a big match.

Impact Wrestling World Championship

Moose vs. Josh Alexander

I like that they took the time to give this a big fight feel with the entrances and ring announcing. I almost wonder if i’d rather all promotions do this and have the challenger come out then go to commercial before bringing out the champion and going right to the match it seems like really smart pacing. Moose goes right after Josh laying into him with shoulders in the corner. Moose gets Josh in the opposing corner and lays into him with a nasty chop, he sets Josh up and hits one more looking for a third but after getting in the face of Josh he moves and sends Moose into the corner hitting him with chops of his own. Moose sends Josh into the corner and sends his back into Josh with a splash sending him to the mat. Moose looks for a suplex but Josh nails one of his own and backs Moose into the corner hitting him with a series of strikes. Josh sends Moose into the opposite corner and works the shoulder, he sends Moose into the corner Moose counters but Josh leaps over him and covers for a two count. Josh with a boot to Moose in the corner and heads to the middle rope but Moose dumps him to the outside.

Back from break and Moose is laying into Josh with forearms to the back. Moose stomps at Josh and sends him to the outside. Moose sends Josh midsection first into the apron and then looks for a pump kick but Josh blocks it and nails Moose with chops. Moose bounces back with the pump kick anyway then SMASHES Josh onto the apron with a NASTY powerbomb. SHEESH. Moose sits on the apron but realizes he can’t win the championship by DQ. Moose tosses Josh back into the ring then slowly makes his way in after him. Moose rips at the jaw of Josh then stomps at him in the corner. Moose chokes Josh in the corner before the referee allows him to let him go. Moose backs Josh up and hits him with a chop and again starts choking away at him. Josh to his knees and tries to fight back. Moose with a forearm to Josh dropping him to the mat. Moose with the chinlock on Josh, he follows with the knee to the back of Josh. Moose gets in the face of Josh, Josh responds with a forearm. Moose drops him with a huge forearm of his own. Josh slaps Moose from the mat and Moose is pissed he drops Josh with a series of kicks but this just pisses Josh off. Josh to his knees again, Moose in his face again and he slaps the taste out of Josh. Josh fights back with slaps of his own, he bounces out of the corner with a number of kicks, Moose counters one looking for a suplex, Josh counters and hits a suplex of his own. Moose grabs onto the ropes preventing the suplex, Josh goes for the c4 spike, Moose fights out Josh goes for the ankle lock again Moose fights it off. Josh opts for a sharpshooter instead. Moose makes it to the ropes just in time. Both men to their feet and they exchange strikes. Josh drops the straps and gets in the face of Moose, they exchange forearms. Moose takes control, he looks for a spinning forearm but runs into a strike from Josh, Moose with the urinage but Josh counters into the ankle lock. Josh kicks at Moose but he counters sending Josh into the turnbuckle. Moose with the urinage. Moose lifts Josh up for a powerbomb and sends him into the top turnbuckle with a NASTY powerbomb. Moose waits for Josh to get up and he can hardly stand. Moose lifts him up for another one but Josh counters and hits him with a forearm. Josh hits a powerbomb of his own then rolls Moose through and hits the c4 spike! Josh covers and picks up the victory retaining the championship!

Rating: ****1/4

Review: This was such a good match and it only could’ve benefitted from more time to really get into it but they gave a TON and delivered yet again this time for a televised match. I was skeptical to see this yet again but its smart to let Josh finish this up and move forward. His next challenger is yet another BIG one and while i’d expect Josh to win it’s going to be a significant victory none the less. It now makes a lot of sense why JONAH lost at Rebellion.

Post match: Ishii comes out and gets face to face with Josh and points at the championship. Josh tells him to go for it and they stand face to face to close out the show.