Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 6.2.22  

Who’s ready for another episode of Impact Wrestling? Last week we saw the continued build to Slammiversary between Eric Young and Josh Alexander in their six man tag main event. I’m sure these two aren’t done with each other and will look to gain the upper hand as the PPV comes closer. We also saw Rich Swann call out Mathew Rehwoldt and tonight he’s going to get that match. We’ll also see Kenny King take on Blake Christian after Blake challenged Kenny for his Ultimate X spot. All this and more on tap for tonight’s episode of impact.

– Show opens with the traditional intro mixed with some of the old TNA Impact graphics as Tom Hannifan calls it a blast from the past.

Savanah Evans vs. Mia Yim

This is Mia’s first singles match since returning to Impact. We have Deonna Purrazzo on commentary to help promote the upcoming Queen of the Mountain match. Traditional grappling to start and Mia gets in the face of Savanah to show she’s not scared. Evans shoves her to the mat but Mia is quick to get up and go for a waist lock. Tasha sends her to the mat again, Mia ducks a clothesline and drops her with a rana.

Mia pulls Evans out of the corner and attacks her with knees and forearms to the face. Evans shoves her off but Mia ducks through and takes her leg out immediately following with a dropkick. Evans regains control sending Mia into the ropes throat first and then dropping mia with a ddt. Evans covers for two. Evans with a splash in the corner then tosses Mia across the ring following up with a spear in the corner. Evans with a double under hook suplex and covers for two. Evans with a headlock as Mia attempts to fight out she’s thrown back first into the mat. Mia fights back with shots to the midsection then a spin kick but runs right into a powerbomb from Evans. Evans covers again for two then goes right into strikes to the face. The referee calls for her to break so she goes to a choke that the referee again tells her to break. Evans lifts Mia up and drops her with a scoop slam. Evans with a legdrop but Mia moves and rolls her up for two, she rolls her up again for two. A third time for two. Mia attempts a crossbody but Evans catches her with a slam in the middle of the ring and she covers for two. Evans lifts Mia onto her shoulders but Mia fights free. Evans sends Mia into the corner and goes for another spear but Mia moves.

Evans to her feet, Mia with repeated chops and then goes for multiple drop kicks finally dropping Evans with a german suplex after three dropkicks. The crowd is firmly behind Mia as she dropkicks Evans into the corner. Mia with a cannonball and she immediately pulls Evans out for a pin but she kicks out at two. Mia goes for a DDT off the top rope but she tossed by Evans, Evans with a Samoan drop and she covers for two. Lots of pinfall attempts in this one. Evans with a fishermans suplex, she sends Mia into the ropes but she catches herself and Evans awkwardly falls to the outside after chasing her. Mia with a kick to the face. I feel like i’ve seen that sequence actually look good before but this was like a slowed down bad version. Tasha Steelz gets involved but Jordynne Grace hits the ring to make the save. Evans goes for a big bot, Mia ducks and hits eat defeat and covers for the victory.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was a pretty solid match, the one sequence near the end was really awkward and not very well done but it’s cool to see them give it a try if they hit it cleanly and smooth it would’ve been awesome but it felt slow and clunky. They’re building to a huge match for the knockouts here and it’s working well.

– Eddie Edwards is backstage and he’s approached by TNA Impact wrestling legend Sharkboy who asks what’s gotten into him. Eddie gets pissed and tells Sharkboy all this company has done is disrespect him. He tells Sharkboy he has no idea what this place has become. Chris Harris shows up and tells Eddie to back off Sharkboy. Harris tells Eddie he’s been out of the game for a while but he has no problem throwing down with him. Eddie tells him to enjoy the reunion because at Slammiversary they put it all to an end. Eddie walks off and Harris tells Sharkboy he’s got his back man. Shell Yeah. Shell Yeah.

– The Influence are backstage and they approach Rosemary. She tells them to go away, they tell her that Havok proved that they don’t deserve to be Impact Knockout World Tag Team Champions. They offer her makeup help and she grabs the makeup and tells them to keep it because they’ll need it to paint their pretty faces back on after they bite it off. Rayne says there’s no wee over there anymore before Steve and Taurus walk up scaring off The Influence.

Winner receives Kenny King’s spot in the Ultimate X match

Kenny King vs. Blake Christian

I’m a huge fan of Blake Christian so i’d love to see him steal a win here. Trey Miguel is on commentary to help stir up drama as he helped goading Kenny King into this match. Kenny doesn’t appear to be taking Blake too seriously here. Blake offers a handshake and receives a right hand instead. Kenny backs Blake up into a corner and lays into him with strikes. King with a strike to the back and continues laying into Blake with rights. Blake off the ropes and he fires past Kenny dodging a series of strikes. Blake with a handspring kick to the face taking Kenny to the mat. Blake with a running knee to the side of the head sends King to the outside. Blake charges at Kenny and slides through to the outside. Kenny with forearms to Blake and asks Blake ‘whats your name’. Blake avoids Kenny and drops him off the apron with a decent handspring kick he kinda fell flat. King on the outside and Blake with a nice dive taking him out as we go to commercial.

Back from break and King is back in control with a boot to the face of Blake Christian. Kenny now asks the crowd what his name is and he spells it out for the K-I-N-G KING. King with a forearm to Blake int he corner then hits him with a suplex out of the corner. King covers for a two count. We get a very awkward long shot of commentary while King holds Blake in an abdominal stretch. King charges Blake in the corner and take an elbow from Blake. Blake with a german suplex attempt but Kenny fights out goes for a backdrop and Blake counters and hits King with a dropkick to the back. Blake with a neckbreaker and a half and half suplex he covers King for a two count. Blake with a flips through looking for a DDT but King counters and rolls right into a double stomp from Blake. Blake covers for a two count. Blake shoves King onto the apron and goes for a handspring but gets kick right in the spine. King with a blockbuster and covers Blake for two.

King lifts Blake up but he fights free King with a kick and goes right into a spinebuster he covers for a two count. You ever notice how the lighting and coloring is different depending on the angle? Can we get consistent cameras in Impact please. Blake with a roll up but goes for a superkick instead. Blake charges Kenny and attempts a right but Kenny blocks it. Kenny goes for a suplex into the ring but Blake hits a kick to counter out. Blake up top and hits a frogsplash onto the back of King taking both men to the outside of the ring. Feel like Blake got the worst of that one. Blake covers and King gets the rope but his hand was under it the entire time anyways. Blake with an uppercut it drops Kenny, Blake up top he goes for a 450 Kenny dodges it. Blake with a roll up but King kicks out. Blake with a tieup roll up and nearly steals it. King attempts a backslide but Blake kicks out and kicks him to the back of the head. Blake up top again another 450 into the knees but Blake didn’t commit. King lifts him up onto the shoulders and hits his the royal flush and covers for the victory.

Rating: ***

Review: This was fun but it really told me why Blake isn’t featured too much in the bigger companies. He’s fun to watch but he’s missing ‘it’ for sure. He didn’t get the crowd behind him much at all and it’s not like they loved Kenny King they just didn’t care for Blake. The match was solid but it lacked something. The crowd gave it their attention it just seemed they didn’t care much.

– Hannifan announces the fifth participant for the Ultimate X match and HOLY SMOKES It’s JACK FREAKIN EVANS! LETS GOOOO! They use a bunch of clips from him on AEW Dark. This is actually really freakin dope. What’s next Joey Janela?

– Morrisey backstage and Gujar thanks him for his help. Morrisey tells Gujar it’s not so bad to have someone watching your back. Gujar tells Morrisey if he needs him he’ll be here watching his back. PCO starts going crazy and Morrisey says thanks but he’ll be ok tonight.

Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Rich Swann

Swann wants revenge for Rehwoldt eliminating him from the gauntlet for the gold. They have to explain that Swann beat Cardona for the Digital Media championship at Wrestling Revolver but Cardona ran off with the belt after attacking Swann post match explaining why Swann doesn’t have the belt. He seems really fine and happy for a guy who just got attacked and had his championship stolen. I actually like how they’ve handled this and made the digital media title kind of interesting. I’d love to see them have it defended in various online indies. Test of strength early. Swann plays with Rehwoldt and Rehwoldt storms off as Swann finishes his dance with a split. Swann with a headlock on Rehwoldt but he counters and locks in one of his own. Swann sends Rehwoldt to the outside and teases a dive. Rehwoldt moves but Swann charges after him. Rehwoldt tells Hannifan to tag him and it pops the crowd. Swann goes for sliced bread but Rehwoldt counters sending him face first into the ring post. Rehwoldt sends Swann into the ring and follows him in with a stomp into the ring. Rehwoldt covers for two and he’s stressed he didn’t get the win. Rehwoldt with a knee to the spine and he tells Swann to learn to pay attention. Rehwoldt tells him he’s no digital media champion a fan says Rehwoldt isn’t either he tells the fan they don’t know what they’re talking about. Swann with a neckbreaker then the kickback for a two count. Rehwoldt with a kick to the face of Swann but he immediately counters with a rana off the top ropes. Swann attempts a cross body but Rehwoldt catches him and drops him covering for a two count. Rehwoldt sends Swann into the ropes he hits a handspring into a cutter. Swann with a beautiful phoenix splash for the victory.

Rating: **1/2

Review: This was just too short to say much about. It was fine for what it was but wasn’t anything spectacular. I’m curious what the plan is for the digital media championship especially with Cardona getting injured this weekend. Kind of interesting that one of impact’s most high profile jobbers is a member of commentary.

– Alisha is backstage with Gia and she tells Gia she received a weird 8×10 from Masha. Alisha asks her what it’s supposed to mean. Giselle Shaw walks up and tells her that means Masha’s gonna kill her.

– The Good Brothers are here to tell the crowd they’re in line to face the Briscoes at Slammiversary and it’s not earned because it’s deserved. Karl asks Gallows if they did MSG, Tokyo Dome, O2 Arena, etc. and he says they have. Karl says the Briscoes have done it all but they haven’t done what the good brothers have done. They make fun of the Briscoes accomplishments. They run down clips of them having big moments in Impact wrestling. They replay the one time they beat the Briscoes a bunch of times. The Briscoes have heard enough and they come out no mics in hand just looking to fight. Marks telling them they barked up the wrong tree as they climb into the ring. Jay grabs a microphone and the crowd chants for dem boys. Jay calls them funny but also soft. He says the difference between them is they get up and grind everyday. He says they don’t know anything about what they do. Mark says they bust their ass while the Good Brothers pamper their asses. Karl says they stepped on their toes coming out here because they were going to show their number 1 moment in Impact wrestling. Gallows gives a drumroll and Karl says it was that time they beat the Briscoes. Jay says they’re too busy being comedians that’s why they aren’t champions. The Good Brothers drop their coats and we get a brawl inside the ring. Gallows dumps outside and the send Karl into the ropes but Gallows pulls him under the ropes for the save.

The Briscoes have had enough of the comedy! Who will leave #Slammiversary with the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles!? Get tickets and be a part of history in Nashville: https://t.co/FJ3SCUbLtB@MachineGunKA @The_BigLG @jaybriscoe84 @SussexCoChicken #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/LdHaDD1wOw — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 3, 2022

– Gia asks Josh if he’s more concerned about Eric now. Josh says he’s known Eric is a multi time champion so he doesn’t have time to be concerned he has to be prepared. Deaner walks up and tells Josh he should be very concerned. Doring walks up and Eric does as well they jump Josh and fortunately for him Impact’s security is there right away to break it up. Literally within SECONDS.

– Josh catches Scott D’Amore backstage and asks for a match with Doring next week. Scott tells him to focus on defending the title against Eric. Josh tells him he needs to focus on Doring now so he doesn’t have to at Slammiversary. Scott tells Josh fine but after next week he has to focus on Eric.

Honor No More vs. Heath & Rhino

Heath and Rhino got into an argument with Honor No More backstage a week or two ago setting the stage for this one. Bennett and Rhino exchange strikes, Rhino drops Bennett with a shoulder block. Rhino has Bennett in the corner and lays into him with rights and lefts. Heath and Rhino with double elbows to the face of Bennett. Bennett tags in Taven but he runs right into a backbody drop from Heath. Heath with a clothesline on Taven and sends him into the corner following with a flying forearm in the corner. Heath tags in Rhino and sends him into Taven in the corner for a spear. Taven rolls outside to regroup as we go to commercial.

Back from break and Honor No More are in control. The have Heath in the corner and Bennett tags in. He bounces off the ropes like three times just to thumb Heath into the eye. Bennett with a headlock but Heath fights out as Rhino distracts the referee. Bennett dives through the ropes making a tag to Taven, Taven stops Heath from making a tag but he drops Taven with an enziguri and somehow still takes a year to make a tag this is dumb. Heath decides to start brawling with Taven again because he’s an idiot. Taven drops Heath and he can’t make a tag. Heath with a clothesline and crawls around for another twenty seconds before making a tag to Rhino finally. Rhino with a spear to Taven in the corner then an elbow to Bennett and clothesline to Taven and covers for two. Taven hits the climax on Rhino and makes the cover for the victory.

Rating: **3/4

Review: Decent tag match, i’m not a fan of Heath and Rhino at this point, they’re a decent job squad but i’m always saying i’d rather impact focus on some new intriguing talent rather than these two.

Post match: Honor No More continue to attack Raven and Heath pilmanizing Rhino’s knee with a chair. Kazarian and the MCMG hit the ring for the save. That should be a neat Slammiversary match.

– They load Rhino up into an ambulance, Heath offers some help as they bump him into the thing about five different times before finally loading him up. Heath hops in the Ambulance and says he’ll call them. Kaz yells at Scott for allowing this to happen, Scott asks Kaz if he thinks he didn’t know that “THATS ONE OF MY OLDEST FRIENDS IN MY FREAKIN LIFE” Scott yells. Scott tells The MCMG and Kaz to go find two more wrestlers to help them to go against Honor No More. Scott says it has to be Impact guys who stand with them. Funny how he immediately counts out Heath as a potential partner for them just because he left in the Ambulance.

Moose & Steve Maclin vs. W. Morrisey & PCO

Not gonna lie this match is kind of strange. I’m sure there has been a sensible reason for this match to be put together but it’s hard for me to remember what that might be. I’m sure it’ll bang but i’m wondering the story behind it as most of these guys have all been involved in something completely unrelated with each other lately. Maclin and PCO kick things off, they exchange holds PCO with a bodyslam and they both tag in Morrisey and Moose. They lock up, Morrisey backs up Moose but he counters and sends Morrisey into the corner. Moose with a chop to Morrisey but he counters and hits Moose with a chop of his own. They exchange chops in the corner before Morrisey takes control. Moose with a running uppercut but Morrisey counters with a running big boot. PCO tags in and lifts Moose up and chokes him into the corner. Moose sends PCO into the corner but PCO moves just in time. Maclin attempts to break it up but Morrisey hops in and slaps the taste out of his mouth. Double splashses in the opposing corners, Moose attempts to break it up and ends up splashing Maclin instead. Lots of splashes. Morrisey and PCo with a double chokeslam to Maclin. They start going crazy together and it seems that Morrisey is starting to lose it like PCO. PCO sends Moose into the corner face first into the turnbuckle. Morrisey chokes Moose in the corner with his boot before the referee forces them to break the hold. Morrisey bounces off the ropes but runs into a knee from Maclin. Moose takes out the knee of Morrisey and stomps away at him. Moose jumps up and hits a nice stomp down on the knee of Morrisey. Maclin tags in and goes to work on the knee. Maclin with a DDT on the leg. He pulls Morrisey onto the apron and stomps away at his knee. Moose tags in and continues to work on Morrisey’s injured knee. Maclin with the tag and goes right to the submission again working the knee of Morrisey. Maclin tags in Moose who goes after Morrisey but he powers out and tags in PCO. PCO runs through Moose with a clothesline then a neckbreaker on Maclin. PCO with a clothesline in the corner on Moose into a DDT. PCO with a cannonball on Maclin in the corner. PCO heads up top as Morrisey sets Maclin up for the deanimator. Moose back in the ring and Moose with the diving headbutt onto Moose, he covers for two as Maclin breaks it up. PCO sends Maclin outside, then Moose. PCO with a dive outside taking both men out. PCO up top and goes for a PCOsault on Moose and nearly lands on his head as Moose moves. Moose and PCO both connect with clotheslines. PCO sits up and tags in Morrisey. Morrisey with strikes to Moose sending him into the corner he backs his ass into PCO’s face and goes for a splash on Moose and doesn’t even connect. Moose set Morrisey up in the corner and tags in Maclin. Morrisey is set up in a tree of woe as PCO and Moose go outside. Morrisey with the corner spear on Morrisey then a tope on PCO outside. Maclin back inside and hits a ddt on Morrisey. Maclin covers and picks up the victory.

Rating: ***1/4

Review: This was the best match of the night but I still don’t completely get it. I’m sure that’s on me but still. Maclin picking up the win here makes sense because I believe Morrisey is on the way out but that really sucks. His run actually lasted longer than I expected, I just don’t know what’s next for him. Overall a good main event even if I don’t completely get the storyline behind it.

Post match: Lights go out as Moose stands tall, Sami’s here, Moose goes for a spear but gets clocked with the bat instead. Sami yells in Moose’s face and then celebrates to close out the show.