Cazer’s NJPW on AXS TV Review 1.27.22  

Jim Ross & Josh Barnett

Wrestle Kingdom 12 Recap

IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Naito vs. Kazuchika Okada (c)

Josh Barnett and Jim Ross run down this match we’re getting tonight between Naito and the great Kazuchika Okada. Naito won the G1 Climax which earned him the right to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight championship. Okada was the reigning champion and in the middle of an amazing in ring run as champion in 2018. Naito removes his entrance gear and this guy is such a star taking his time to remove his fitted suit as Red Shoes hurries him along. These two are both incredible in ring talent and are big reasons i’m excited to be able to watch more NJPW so i’m excited to watch this one back as it’s been years since i’ve seen it.

The one thing that will be odd is the difference in crowds from then and now as Japan still has pretty strict covid mandates and things just aren’t the same. It’s such a fantastic sight to see the Tokyo Dome completely full with a ‘loud’ crowd. Both guys feel like HUGE stars and like two guys who have been there before absolutely prepared for this moment. Naito takes his time early in this one refusing to lock up but finally Okada forces it. This one starts off slow as Naito takes his time and the energy of the crowd is enough for this one to still feel exciting with nothing happening yet. These two are following a killed Omega/Jericho match and rather than going right into a ton of moves and wearing out the crowd early they take their time and Jim Ross says you can feel the calm before the storm and its a good comparison. Naito gets caught off guard getting into the ring but immediately regains control showing his aggressive side. Naito plays what you might feel is a traditional chickenshit heel but he’s more of a smart heel he’s not afraid to fight but he’s smart about it. They take it outside and Naito hits a neck breaker on Okada onto the security railing that made me audibly cringe. Naito continues to work the head and neck of Okada and Barnett points out it’s likely to help with the effectiveness of Destino later and that’s good commentary. Naito with a dropkick as we go to commercial. It’s interesting how they break apart these matches as there was little notice ahead of that commercial break.

Back from break and neither man has necessarily taken control for an extended period of this match but both are already pretty beaten down. Jim Ross tells us that it’s troubling that neither man has been able to follow up and wonders if one man is hurting and unable to focus on the match. The momentum swings in favor of Okada who goes to the cobra clutch a few times looking for the submission finish with a move he had recently introduced to his move set. Naito manages to break the hold after about a minute with a ropebreak and both men are worn down but Okada has control. Naito with a hanging neck breaker and momentum might’ve shifted with one big move. Naito with a reverse rana off the middle rope and covers for a two count what a spot! These two are both so smooth and so good. Naito looks for the stardust press and Okada moves just in time, what a beautiful top rope maneuver. We get a closeup of the IWGP championship missing jewel and all. The Tokyo Dome crowd gets loud supporting both men. These two with an exchange of strikes that you see on the indies but just isn’t what we see here which is a true brawl. Naito with a HUGE flying forearm as he floats about 3/4 of the way across the ring before slamming into Okada then the mat.

Back from commercial and these two are both still giving their all despite being through so much already. Okada continues to maintain control from the most part but Naito moves out of the way from a springboard senton from Okada. Okada with a german suplex onto Naito’s neck and I forget how common those germans are in New Japan and they get me every time damn they look painful. Okada with the first nearfall of the match and these Wrestle Kingdom nearfalls really can’t be beat. Jim Ross looking to call another boy hood dream coming true but this time for Naito to leave as IWGP champion. Naito struggles to his feet and the crowd seem to feel the tide turning in this one once again. Okada goes back to the cobra clutch and he really wants to put this one away with his fancy new move but it’s the perfect setup for a DESTINO. Naito is too tired to make a cover and they both try to regain their energy for about 30 seconds before we finally go to break.

That Destino took a lot out of Okada but Naito is just too beaten down to take advantage. Back to their feet and another exchange of forearms and it’s really fun to see this after seeing so many not as great versions redone on the indie scene. It just makes so much sense between these two and actually adds to the match. Naito with a mild twisting hurricanrana move that I haven’t seen before I don’t think. Naito with another Destino but it’s countered into another rainmaker and the way these two find ways to counter each others moves into their own big moves is just so awesome. Okada maintains wrist control and looks for another one but takes a Destino and it looks like Naitos going to win but Okada just barely kicks out what an amazing sequence into a nearfall. Naito is tired but can feel it and goes for another Destino but Okada fights it off. This is not a flurry of moves but instead a calculated balance of moves with each guy working to get the other in position to take their best move and take the win. Naito with another Destino and he feels it he lifts Okada up for another one but falls into position for a jumping tombstone piledriver. Okada lifts Naito up and hits the rainmaker that lifts Naito inside out. The referee counts and it feels like Naito just might kick out but no! It’s over Okada wins with the rainmaker!

Rating: ****3/4

Review: This match is a wonderful brawl that shows Naito being a bit too confident early on and Okada is able to catch him slipping and take control. Naito tries to overcome the odds but Okada is just too damn good and had Naito’s number when it meant the most down the stretch. This was a great follow up to such a good match between Kenny and Jericho and they told a much different story that was just as if not more entertaining. They were able to play off of each other so well and deliver an awesome match. As a Naito fan watching it back and seeing Naito come up short hurts a bit as I don’t think he got a ton of really strong offense in here and his flurry at the end felt like a moment for him to overcome and win but instead he ran right into his demise. It’s an awesome story but the fan in me was sad to see it. These two are just so damn good at what they do and on the biggest stage of their careers at this time they didn’t disappoint.

– We come back from our final break and Gedo praises Naito and tells the fans no one will stop Okada ever again because he’s on a whole other level. Gedo says he’ll hand it over to Okada to close out Wrestle Kingdom 12 which will go down in history. Okada takes the mic and says he wants to say three things. First he asks Naito what it’s like to be in the main event of the Tokyo Dome, he says it feels good but not as good as winning. What a jerk. He tells Naito let’s do it again sometime. Second he thanks the fans in attendance for coming to the show. He points out a few empty spots but promises he will sell them out in the future. That confidence is so cool to see in the top champion. He says third the Okada fans are happy but there are a lot of fans who aren’t excited to see him as champion. He says as a wrestler he wants to make everyone happy. He says until now he only made it rain money but this year he’ll make it rain different things such as surprises, thrill and good times but first money.