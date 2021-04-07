CaZXL Looking to Continue in Wrestling Following Return at Lariato Pro

– Fightful Select has an update on former WWE Superstar CaZXL, aka Big Cass, following his recent appearance at Doc Gallows’ promotion, Lariato Pro. For the appearance, CaZXL was adamant that it be a surprise, and he wanted to try it out to see if he still had love for wrestling.

Per the report, the former Big Cass is not yet done in wrestling, and he’d be interesting in doing more after his Lariato appearance went well. Additionally, Gallows told Fightful that he’s spoken to higher-ups in other wrestling companies about potentially using the wrestler, and he reportedly stated, “People HAVE to ask about a guy like that.”

As noted, CaZXL worked a match at Lariato Pro back in February, which was taped for Impact Plus. It was his first match since 2019.